ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Inside the Downtown NYC Cult of the Beater Automobile

GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

When Leia Jospé decided she needed to buy a car, as millions of Americans did during the pandemic, she didn’t go to a dealer, or turn to one of the many used car startups that have been peppering Instagram with ads. Instead, the NYC-based photographer and videographer went to her friends...

www.gq.com

Comments / 0

Related
Truth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1972 Ford Galaxie 500 Sedan

1972 ended up being the final year for the postwar era of mainstream American car shoppers buying big, cheap sedans with few misgivings about fuel economy (though, if you want to get picky about it, you could say the 1973 Oil Crisis began while 1974 models were already in showrooms). Full-sized Fords sold very well in 1972, with close to a half-million Customs, Galaxies, and LTDs sold that year (plus better than 75,000 units of the Marquis and Monterey), and these cars were commonplace on American roads well into the 1990s. Today, the 1971-1972 big Fords and their distinctive snouts have all but disappeared, so I was happy to find this extremely green example in a Denver-area yard last month.
BUYING CARS
Time Out New York

NYC's iconic Kim's Video is reopening inside the Alamo this month

As any '90s kid knows, the closure of Kim's Video and Music—the iconic video and music retail store that first opened in the East Village back in 1986—was incredibly sad. Today, we give you a reason to rejoice, as the shop is making a grand return to New York City at the end of the month, opening inside the newly launched Alamo Drafthouse location on Liberty Street.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Chinatown, NY
State
Georgia State
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Cars
Daily Voice

NY Man Claims '$2,500 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

A man has claimed a "$2,500 A Week For Life" New York Lottery prize. Queens resident David Barranco, of Elmhurst, won the top prize in the scratch-off game and opted to receive his prize as 20 annual installments of $78,884 after required withholdings, New York Lottery reported on Thursday, March 17.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Cars#Automobile Design#Car Club#Vehicles#Americans#Suzuki Sidekicks#Geo Trackers#New Day Motor Club#Tracker
CBS New York

Caught on video: Suspects tackle, rob victim in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants your help identifying two suspects they say are behind a series of violent robberies in Brooklyn. At least one of the incidents was caught on video. Police say they've struck at least eight times, and have stolen at least $3,500 from various victims. The first incident took place on Nov. 26 on Hart Street in Brooklyn near Irving Avenue. In that incident, they approached the victim from behind, shoved him to the ground, and stole his cellphone, wallet, and headphones. Similar incidents took place in December - including three robberies on Christmas Eve. The most recent incident took place on March 7 on Bleecker Street near Wyckoff Avenue. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Instagram
PIX11

Woman slashed in face with glass bottle on Manhattan subway: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man smashed a woman over the head with a glass bottle on the subway in Manhattan early Thursday morning, police said. The attack happened on a southbound No. 1 train. Police said the 31-year-old victim got into a fight with a 41-year-old man she knew. The glass bottle cut her […]
MANHATTAN, NY
KISS 104.1

5 Cheapest Towns to Live in New York State

Whenever I tell someone who doesn't live in the State of New York, that I live there, they immediately assume I'm from New York City. That's just the perception for outsiders when it comes to "New York." I live on the opposite side of the state in Western New York,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MotorBiscuit

Will Old Cars Eventually Be Banned?

Some countries, such as the members of the E.U., are considering banning all new gas cars by 2035. As the car fleet goes electric, restoring, insuring, and even fueling up our classic trucks and cars may become complex. But it is very unlikely that classic cars will ever be banned outright.
CARS
CBS New York

Search on following Brooklyn subway station shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.The gunman is still on the loose.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYC return to broken windows policing? Critics slam NYPD Quality-of-Life Enforcement Initiative

NEW YORK (PIX11) — NYPD officers will focus on dice games, drinking and urinating in public and open-air selling of narcotics as part of a new Quality-of-Life Enforcement Initiative, Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Wednesday. She said those types of community complaints can be precursors to violence. Chief of Crime Control Strategies Michael LiPetri called it […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideHook

One Automaker Is Finally Accepting Responsibility for Its Semi-Autonomous Cars, And It’s Not Tesla

For years automakers have been beefing up their semi-autonomous functionality, allowing certain vehicles to perform previously unthinkable functions, like staying centered in a lane, changing lanes and keeping a set distance behind other cars. And yet, for all our seemingly rapid advances in driver-assistance systems, there’s always been one major caveat: you still must be ready to take over at any time. You, the driver, are still always considered to be driving, even when your hands are off the wheel. Well, until now.
CARS
GQMagazine

GQMagazine

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
537K+
Views
ABOUT

Look Sharp. Live Smart.

 http://gq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy