TOTW: East Noble Unified Bowling

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – A successful season is in the books after East Noble’s unified bowling team earned a top 10 finish in this month’s state championship meet. The Knights’ unified bowling team also earns honors as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week!

East Noble finished seventh in this year’s state finals , finishing with a team score of 1,297 pins.

Bowling is one of various unified sports offered at East Noble, with the program continuing to grow since the IHSAA introduced the category in 2018-19 school year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.