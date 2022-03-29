Tri-City Herald death notices March 28, 2022

A woman and her dog were injured after a man splashed an “unknown acid substance” on them, police in Oregon said. Police received a call about the incident at around 11:30 a.m. on March 28 in Eugene, the release from the Eugene Police Department said. The woman was walking her dog that morning when the man splashed her with the substance, injuring and burning her. The dog may have also been burned, the release said.

