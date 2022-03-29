ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Tri-City Herald death notices March 28, 2022

By Tri-City Herald staff
Tri-City Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVerlene Fayve Kozitka, 90, of Richland, died March 25 in Richland. She was born in Alma, Neb., and...

