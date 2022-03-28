Wyatt Alan Strickland

Monty Wyatt Guillory, 66, of Sulphur, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, in Crowley, La. Mr. Guillory was a native of Huntsville, Texas, and has lived most of his life in Sulphur. A graduate of Oakdale High School, he pursed many interest in career paths, primarily self-employed. He worked his younger years as a truck driver before establishing MG Construction for which he worked many years as a well-respected General Contractor and skilled cabinetry craftsman. In 2000, he revisited his interest in trucking, as he purchased and 18-wheeler and traveled the states cross country hauling. He later bought shot gun trucks for quick trips. Mr. Guillory retired from truck driving when his health became a challenge on the road. He again pursed interest in business endeavors and started MG Seafood in Carlyss where he was a major blue crab supplier to local restaurants and casinos. Mr. Guillory was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time at his camp in Toledo Bend. He will be most remembered as a wise man of ambition and success.

