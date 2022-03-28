ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefontaine, OH

Wyatt Alan Strickland

peakofohio.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWyatt Alan Strickland, age 50, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 26, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. He was born on March 5, 1972, to his father and mother, Stephen and Jean Strickland in Urbana, Ohio. Wyatt was an active member of Grace...

www.peakofohio.com

Romesentinel.com

Alan J. Gaffey

Alan J. Gaffey, 61, died March 20, 2022, at Oneida Healthcare due to lung disease. He was born in Rome on January 19, 1961, a son of William F. and Joanne (Dunn) Gaffey. He attended Rome schools. Alan was a person who loved heights and worked on projects that included...
ROME, NY
Williamson Source

OBITUARY: Gary Lee Grandy

Gary Lee Grandy, age 77 of Thompson Station, Tennessee passed away from a brief battle with cancer on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Gary was born in Owosso, Michigan on January 13, 1945, son of the late Clarence & Dorothy Grandy. Gary was an avid reader and hiker, loved traveling (been...
OBITUARIES
Lake Charles American Press

Monty Wyatt Guillory

Monty Wyatt Guillory, 66, of Sulphur, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, in Crowley, La. Mr. Guillory was a native of Huntsville, Texas, and has lived most of his life in Sulphur. A graduate of Oakdale High School, he pursed many interest in career paths, primarily self-employed. He worked his younger years as a truck driver before establishing MG Construction for which he worked many years as a well-respected General Contractor and skilled cabinetry craftsman. In 2000, he revisited his interest in trucking, as he purchased and 18-wheeler and traveled the states cross country hauling. He later bought shot gun trucks for quick trips. Mr. Guillory retired from truck driving when his health became a challenge on the road. He again pursed interest in business endeavors and started MG Seafood in Carlyss where he was a major blue crab supplier to local restaurants and casinos. Mr. Guillory was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time at his camp in Toledo Bend. He will be most remembered as a wise man of ambition and success.
CROWLEY, LA

