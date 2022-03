SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — One person was hospitalized after a fire in South St. Paul Sunday morning. South Metro Fire Department crews responded to a fire on Stanley Avenue just before 9 a.m. (credit: South St. Paul Police Department) According to the South St. Paul Police Department, four residents were inside at the time, but all made it out. One was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. All four people were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting them. (credit: South Metro Fire Department)

SOUTH SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 10 DAYS AGO