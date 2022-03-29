ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Wind advisory will be in effect on Tuesday

JC Post
JC Post
 1 day ago

There will be a wind advisory in effect Tuesday from noon to 8 p.m. for an area that includes Manhattan and Junction City. Counties in the...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

