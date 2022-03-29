Counterfeit Bills

NORFOLK, Va. — A New Jersey man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for using bleached $1 bills to make counterfeit $100 bills, authorities said this week. According to NJ.com and the Philly Voice, Hollis Forteau, 38, of Willingboro, led a counterfeiting conspiracy involving multiple defendants, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said in a news release Monday.
SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing felony charges for reportedly possessing cocaine and counterfeit fentanyl at an Emlenton residence on March 15. Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Frank James Smith, of Emlenton, according to court documents. According to a criminal complaint filed...
A convicted counterfeiter from Philadelphia must spend the next five years in federal prison for printing $235,000 worth of fake $100 bills that he and a crew circulated in Virginia, authorities said. Hollis Forteau, 38, formerly of Willingboro, NJ, already had an extensive criminal history when federal investigators arrested him...
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In September 2021, a local business contacted the Harrisonburg Police Department to report a series of suspected counterfeit checks. Detectives from HPD’s Major Crimes Unit began investigating and discovered that counterfeit checks had actually been passed at several local businesses and banks in Harrisonburg. At...
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange Police are issuing a new warning about drug overdoses in the city, with two more happening over the weekend. Police said the overdoses are linked to fentanyl-laced counterfeit drugs made to look like prescription Oxycodone pills. According to police, so far 19 cases of drug overdose have been investigated by […]
MANISTEE COUNTY — The following calls were made to the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post for Manistee County incidents from March 6-11. All calls may not be reported. • A civil dispute was reported at 11:50 a.m. on the 13000 block of Nine Mile Road in Maple Grove Township.
The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating a stolen trailer, authorities said Wednesday. The theft took place about 12:30 a.m. March 23 at a construction site located at 7817 Honeycrisp Court in Springfield Township, the sheriff's office said in its announcement.
March 30 (UPI) -- FBI agents raided a home just outside Detroit in connection with reported death threats made against the judge and attorneys involved in a trial for the men who plotted to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, authorities said Wednesday. The subject of the raid was a home...
PAULDING, Ohio — Authorities have confirmed the identity of a man whose body was found Tuesday at Sherman Cemetery, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said. Jared J. Hernandez, 29, of Defiance, did not die at the scene, Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers reported Wednesday.
ELKHART — An Elkhart man is accused of selling oxycodone pills which may have contained fentanyl. Darius Henderson, 32, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of dealing a controlled substance. One count is a Level 3 felony and one is a Level 4 felony.
Comments / 0