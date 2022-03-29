Counterfeit Bills

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange Police are issuing a new warning about drug overdoses in the city, with two more happening over the weekend. Police said the overdoses are linked to fentanyl-laced counterfeit drugs made to look like prescription Oxycodone pills. According to police, so far 19 cases of drug overdose have been investigated by […]

