ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

AFC Wimbledon put Darius Charles in caretaker charge after Mark Robinson exit

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aAWv1_0esusiLJ00

AFC Wimbledon have put Darius Charles in caretaker charge following head coach Mark Robinson’s departure.

The Dons announced on Monday that Robinson had left by mutual consent, with the club lying 21st in League One, a point adrift of safety.

The 1-0 home loss to Cambridge two days earlier was a fifth successive defeat and extended their winless run in the league to 20 matches.

Defender Charles is now overseeing things, supported by Rob Tuvey, Ashley Bayes and James Oliver-Pearce, ahead of Saturday’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

Wimbledon interim chair Mick Buckley said in quotes on the club’s official website: “Darius has a big, positive personality, great playing experience and we are extremely grateful that he has agreed to take on this role.

“It is our intention to bring in an experienced manager to work with the team for the rest of the season. We are in discussion with some already and we will bring you more news as soon as we possibly can.

“In the meantime, I can only urge all our fans to get behind Darius, his staff and the players. We have been in this position before and history proves that when AFC Wimbledon is truly united in the run-in then anything is possible.

“Finally, I will be issuing a broader update about the club in the Charlton programme next week (the team host Charlton next Tuesday).”

Charles said: “I have seen first-hand the fight and spirit within this squad. There are still 21 points to play for and nobody will be throwing in the towel.

“Of course, none of us want to be in this position but we have a job to do and we will give it everything we have – not just for the club and the fans but also for Robbo, who instilled so much belief in these players.”

The 34-year-old made 85 appearances for Wimbledon from 2016 to 2018 and then had a spell at Wycombe before returning last summer.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

newschain
newschain

48K+

Followers

126K+

Posts

15M+

Views

Related
newschain

Mark Robinson blames lacklustre Dons display on poor mentality

AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson said his side’s lack of quality was down to a poor mentality as they lost 1-0 at home to Cambridge. It was the Dons’ fifth straight Sky Bet League One loss that stretches their winless run to 20 – their last victory coming against Accrington in early December.
SOCCER
newschain

Adam May stunner sinks AFC Wimbledon

Adam May’s superb strike consigned AFC Wimbledon to a fifth straight Sky Bet League One loss as Cambridge claimed a 1-0 win. The U’s climbed one place to 16th with a first win in six games, while the Dons are still searching for their first win of 2022 and remain a point off a position of safety.
SOCCER
newschain

AFC Wimbledon missing young trio for Cambridge clash

Sky Bet League One strugglers AFC Wimbledon will be missing players due to international duty when they host Cambridge. Forwards Terry Ablade (Finland) and Tomas Kalinauskas (Lithuania) and defender Dan Csoka (Hungary) have all had Under-21 call-ups. The Dons could also be without Ayoub Assal, who has been training with England Under-20s.
SOCCER
newschain

AFC Wimbledon appoint Mark Bowen until the end of the season

AFC Wimbledon have appointed Mark Bowen as manager until the end of the season. The former Reading boss takes over following the departure of Mark Robinson on Monday. Wimbledon are currently sat fourth from bottom in the Sky Bet League One table and their 1-0 loss to Cambridge on Saturday saw the side’s winless run extend to 20 league games.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Charles
BBC

Redditch United: Tributes after non-league footballer's death

Tributes have poured in from the footballing community after a non-league club confirmed the death of one of its players. Tom Rankin, a former club captain of Redditch United, died at the weekend, the club said in a statement on Sunday. Mr Rankin, 26, had been with the team for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Former Scottish footballer, 40, dies after being struck by a car as Raith Rovers, Berwick Rangers and East Fife all pay tribute to their ex-player

Former Scottish footballer Paul Hampshire has tragically died after being struck by a car on Sunday, March 13. The 40-year-old played for Raith Rovers, Berwick Rangers and East Fife during his career on the pitch. A statement from Raith Rovers confirmed Hampshire, whose brother Steven made just one appearance for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SkySports

Vitality Netball Superleague: Lightning's unbeaten run ended by Thunder

Loughborough Lightning's unbeaten run came to a halt on Monday night after Manchester Thunder recorded a 66-61 victory at the Sir David Wallace Arena. As a result of their defeat, Lightning now sit second in the Vitality Netball Superleague table, six points behind Thunder. Last year's champions do have a game in hand though, after their first round match against Leeds Rhinos was postponed.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afc Wimbledon#Caretaker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Budget and spring statement will take £28 billion from women, Labour says

Labour said policies in the autumn budget and spring statement will take the equivalent of £1,000 from every woman in the country over the next six years. But equalities minister Kemi Badenoch said she did not recognise Labour’s figures, and said “it is not right to say that we are taking money out of the pockets of women”.
U.K.
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
126K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy