AFC Wimbledon put Darius Charles in caretaker charge after Mark Robinson exit

AFC Wimbledon have put Darius Charles in caretaker charge following head coach Mark Robinson’s departure.

The Dons announced on Monday that Robinson had left by mutual consent, with the club lying 21st in League One, a point adrift of safety.

The 1-0 home loss to Cambridge two days earlier was a fifth successive defeat and extended their winless run in the league to 20 matches.

Defender Charles is now overseeing things, supported by Rob Tuvey, Ashley Bayes and James Oliver-Pearce, ahead of Saturday’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

Wimbledon interim chair Mick Buckley said in quotes on the club’s official website: “Darius has a big, positive personality, great playing experience and we are extremely grateful that he has agreed to take on this role.

“It is our intention to bring in an experienced manager to work with the team for the rest of the season. We are in discussion with some already and we will bring you more news as soon as we possibly can.

“In the meantime, I can only urge all our fans to get behind Darius, his staff and the players. We have been in this position before and history proves that when AFC Wimbledon is truly united in the run-in then anything is possible.

“Finally, I will be issuing a broader update about the club in the Charlton programme next week (the team host Charlton next Tuesday).”

Charles said: “I have seen first-hand the fight and spirit within this squad. There are still 21 points to play for and nobody will be throwing in the towel.

“Of course, none of us want to be in this position but we have a job to do and we will give it everything we have – not just for the club and the fans but also for Robbo, who instilled so much belief in these players.”

The 34-year-old made 85 appearances for Wimbledon from 2016 to 2018 and then had a spell at Wycombe before returning last summer.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox