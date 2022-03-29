ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

Interrgenerational garden will be a pilot project

JC Post
JC Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

As a pilot project I.C.A.R.E. has partnered with the 12th Street Community Garden Committee and Live Well...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Rimrock addiction recovery project gets $1M Scott gift

Jim and Chris Scott have made a donation to advance Rimrock's plan to build its new five-acre campus on the north side of Billings. The “Building Recovery at Rimrock” campaign will move the substance-use disorder and mental health treatment center to a new location in the East Billings Urban Renewal District. The $24 million project includes a goal of raising $7 million in philanthropic donations.
CHARITIES
JC Post

Importance of promoting USD 475 receives emphasis during State of Education

There is an ultimate goal for personnel services in Geary USD 475 to bring organization and talent development together and to create a best place to work climate. That goal was outlined during a USD 475 State of Education forum this week by Tim Winter, Executive Director of Personnel Services who said a partnership is required with students, parents and the community. "The shortage of teaching staff and human resources for all district needs is significant." He made key points. "Sell this District, sell and promote our students, their great accomplishments, and the many programs that are available to them, sell and market our tremendous staff and all that they do for students, and also sell and promote our communities, Junction City, Fort Riley, Grandview Plaza and Milford."
JUNCTION CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Geary County, KS
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
JC Post

Dance conference in NW Kan. explores expanded education opportunities

Dance instructors from across the state met with state officials in Hays last week to talk about statewide promotion of dance and training for dance instructors. Mina Estrada, conference facilitator, bemoaned dance tends to be the low rung on the arts ladder in terms of funding behind visual arts and theater.
HAYS, KS
JC Post

New report aims to guide community health efforts in Kansas

MANHATTAN – The nationwide Cooperative Extension System is taking a long view of health in America’s communities. Elaine Johannes, a youth development specialist and associate professor in Kansas State University’s Department of Applied Human Sciences, said many of her colleagues from land-grant universities across the United States and several national health experts recently formed a task force to develop a framework for improving health and achieving health equity.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

USD 475 will host Parent University on Saturday

Parent University will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 2, at the H.D. Karns Building, 300 W. 9th St., in Junction City. According to Marketing and Media Specialist Monica Springer, Parent University is a parent engagement program designed to promote successful partnerships among parents, schools and communities.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Third Chick-fil-A in Joplin opens

JOPLIN, Mo. — The third Chick-fil-A in Joplin, 3509 S Rangeline, opened on schedule Wednesday despite rain and storms across the area. It marks 35 years since Joplin’s first location opened inside the Northpark Mall. One of Joplin’s born and raised, Rick Starkweather, was selected as the manager in 1987. And Starkweather is the Owner/Operator of all three locations. “I’m...
JOPLIN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pilot#Interrgenerational#Geary County Extension#Jag#The H D Karns School
WausauPilot

Offroad cycling group celebrates 10 years

WAUSAU — Join the Central Wisconsin Offroad Cycling Coalition as it. celebrates its 10-year anniversary at 5 p.m. March 31 at Whitewater Music Hall, 130 First St., in Wausau. During the event, CWOCC will highlight the accomplishments and contributions CWOCC has made to the central Wisconsin community and offer...
WAUSAU, WI
JC Post

Volunteer Fair is scheduled at 5th Street Park in May

Junction City / Geary County United Way and First Baptist Church of Junction City are teaming up to host a Volunteer Fair on May 14th. Nichole Mader, United Way Executive Director, said it will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Fifth Street Park. "Families and individuals are welcome to come out and learn about organizations in the community and how to sign up to get volunteer services.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Annual clean up will be held in April

Volunteers are needed for Operation Clean Sweep on April 23rd. Report to Spin City, 915 South Washington in Junction City by 8 a.m., drive to pickup locations at 8:30 a.m. and return to Spin City for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Bring gloves and drinking water. RSVP to Sgt. Eliel Borges...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
JC Post

An out-of-this-world exhibit lands in a small Kansas museum

GENESEO — In the Rice County town of Geneseo, population 200, there is a sign at the entrance of the city museum beckoning visitors. All kinds of visitors. Welcome to Geneseo, where a movement is underway to name the town the UFO Capital of Kansas and perhaps even host a special global event on July 2 — World UFO day.
GENESEO, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy