Interrgenerational garden will be a pilot project

There is an ultimate goal for personnel services in Geary USD 475 to bring organization and talent development together and to create a best place to work climate. That goal was outlined during a USD 475 State of Education forum this week by Tim Winter, Executive Director of Personnel Services who said a partnership is required with students, parents and the community. "The shortage of teaching staff and human resources for all district needs is significant." He made key points. "Sell this District, sell and promote our students, their great accomplishments, and the many programs that are available to them, sell and market our tremendous staff and all that they do for students, and also sell and promote our communities, Junction City, Fort Riley, Grandview Plaza and Milford."

JUNCTION CITY, KS ・ 6 DAYS AGO