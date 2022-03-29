GRHS Speech and Debate seeking financial help to head to national event

Idaho State debaters Alyson Tyler and Joseph Tyler argued their way to the semifinal round of Public Forum Debate at the Pi Kappa Delta National Tournament early this week. Joseph, (Pocatello, junior Global Studies major) and Alyson (Pocatello, senior in social sciences) argued the affirmative on the topic “Resolved: when in conflict, democracies should prioritize isolation over engagement when responding to human rights abuses by authoritarian regimes.” The post Rupp debate third at nationals appeared first on Local News 8.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 14 DAYS AGO