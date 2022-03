Nebraska hoops has officially added a new member to the roster via transfer. On Monday, the men’s basketball team announced the addition of Sam Griesel to the roster for the 2022-23 season. He comes to Nebraska after spending the past 4 years at North Dakota State. The Lincoln native helped the Bison capture a pair of Summit League Tournament titles in 2019 and 2020.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO