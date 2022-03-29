ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Minecraft’ could be getting ray tracing on Xbox Series X|S consoles soon

By Andy Brown
NME
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minecraft Preview app for Xbox Series X|S consoles reportedly provides a way for players to enable ray tracing, suggesting that the feature could be opened up for wider testing soon. As reported by The Verge‘s Tom Warren (via VGC), Microsoft seems to have enabled ray tracing on Minecraft...

www.nme.com

