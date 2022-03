Hello, friends! It's almost time for the Masters—which means it's definitely time to start thinking about betting on the Masters. The field is nearly set (Tiger, you going to tee it up?) and odds have been posted and tweaked following a busy stretch of golf that included Cameron Smith's win at the Players Championship. Let's hope we see slightly better weather in Augusta than we did at TPC Sawgrass, and let's get to our weekly ranking of best bets (odds from DraftKings) to slip on the green jacket this year.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO