Public Safety

Female Russian Sniper With 'Kill Count Of 40' Captured By Ukrainian Soldiers, Kyiv Claims

By Suman Varandani
 1 day ago
A Russian woman, believed to be the most famous and feared sniper with a kill list of 40, has been captured by Ukrainian troops, Kyiv claimed Monday. Local media reports identified the sniper as Danijela Lazović, better known as Bagira or Irina Starikova. A Ministry of Defense post...

