Davidson County, TN

Homicide Detectives Pursuing Strong Leads in Fatal Shooting of Ralos Jones

nashville.gov
 23 hours ago

Homicide Unit detectives are pursuing strong leads in the fatal shooting...

www.nashville.gov

Complex

Former Nurse Found Guilty of Criminally Negligent Homicide After Giving Patient Wrong Medication

A former nurse has been found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in. Court after giving a patient a paralyzing drug instead of a sedative. RaDonda Vaught, 37, was also found guilty of gross neglect of an impaired adult, and found not guilty of reckless homicide, after giving a patient vecuronium instead of Versed in 2017. The switch ended up being a fatal one for 75-year-old Charlene Murphey after she suffered from a brain bleed days later.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHIZ

Fatal Shooting Investigation

The Cambridge Police Department is currently investigating a fatal shooting. Authorities said it took place in the 400 block of Clark Street around 9pm Sunday night. Cambridge Police said a suspect is in custody at this time. More information will be released as it becomes available. Please follow and like...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
KTBS

Natchitoches Police investigate double shooting, homicide

NATCHITOCHES, La. - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a homicide and shooting that took place late Thursday night. Officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to the Bailey Heights neighborhood shortly before 10:30 p.m. in reference to residents hearing multiple gunshots in the area. While responding to the area, dispatch was notified that two gunshot victims were in front of a residence in the 1000 block of Amulet Street. Upon arrival, they located one of the victims who was struck once and another victim, Kimanesha Carter, 28, suffering from several gunshot wounds. She was in the rear of a vehicle. Carter was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office as a result of her injuries and the other victim was taken to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center for further treatment.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Miami Herald

Paper bag found along busy Tennessee road held a dead baby, Memphis police say

A baby was found discarded in a paper bag along a busy North Memphis road and police are calling it a homicide case. Details of how the infant died have not been released. Memphis police say the discovery was made Sunday, March 6, in the 4000 block of Raleigh-LaGrange Road, an area made up largely of businesses and apartment communities.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNDU

Homicide victim identified in South Bend shooting

Benton Harbor HS recycles over 5,300 lbs. of empty water bottles. Two trailers of empty water bottles have been processed and a third trailer is currently accepting empty water bottles. Updated: 3 hours ago. The theme for the expo is “Empower, Educate, Embrace” in honor of Women’s History Month and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
beckershospitalreview.com

Criminal trial begins for ex-Vanderbilt nurse who made fatal drug error

Jury selection began March 21 for the trial of RaDonda Leanne Vaught, a former nurse facing criminal charges over a fatal medication error, according to CBS affiliate WTVF. In 2019, Ms. Vaught was indicted on charges of reckless homicide and impaired adult abuse after inadvertently injecting a 75-year-old patient with a fatal medication two years earlier at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.
NASHVILLE, TN
KEYC

No charges filed in Minneapolis fatal shooting

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Prosecutors have decided not to charge a Minneapolis woman and her son after one of them fatally shot a man they say was trying to break into their home. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says the two were standing at the threshold of their patio door...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

