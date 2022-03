We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’ve been on the hunt for the perfect air purifier for quite some time. After all, since I have seasonal allergies, sensitive skin and eyes, and a tiny NYC apartment that retains the smell of salmon cooked two days ago, clean air is a priority. And while I’m a bit of a nerd that actually enjoys researching the best of the best products and gadgets, the air purifier market is tricky, confusing, and… not so fun. Saturated with complicated terms and acronyms and flashy marketing, it’s easy to succumb to advertising that tricks you into buying more than you actually need.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO