The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lubbock do so much for the community and people in the area. That's why fundraisers like this one are so important. The 17th Annual Golf for Kids’ Sake Golf Tournament is happening Friday, May 13th, 2022 at Lakeridge Country Club located at 8802 Vicksburg Avenue in Lubbock. Flights start at 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO