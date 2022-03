Nasa will soon request proposals for Moon lander concepts from aerospace companies, except for SpaceX, which the space agency has already selected to build a lunar lander that will return astronauts to the Moon in 2025. Nasa administrator, Bill Nelson, explained that they are looking for competition between providers to keep down costs, as well as back up spacecraft for its Artemis program, which envisions landing humans on the Moon once per year from 2025 onward. “Under this new plan, this Sustaining Lunar Development opportunity, Nasa is asking American companies to propose lander concepts capable of transporting astronauts to and...

