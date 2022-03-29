ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Otter.ai adds AI-generated meeting summaries and new home feed

By James Vincent
The Verge
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOtter.ai made its name as a slick, AI-powered transcription service. But as this type of automated transcription becomes more commonplace, the company is expanding its remit — adding a host of features, including AI-generated meeting summaries, with the aim of turning users’ Otter accounts into collaborative hubs for...

www.theverge.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Duolingo's Secret Marketing Sauce: That TikTok Account Is Based

The language tutoring expert has always cultivated a humorous image, spilling over into social media channels. The light-hearted messaging, starring a green owl named Duo, really slays on TikTok right now. Social media can generate a ton of buzz on a shoestring budget. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Gadget Flow

DJI M30 Series enterprise drones include the Matrice 30 & 30T with aerial intelligence

Get portable power with the DJI M30 Series enterprise drones, which include the Matrice 30 and Matrice 30T. Both offer a 48-megapixel 16x optical zoom camera with 200x maximum zoom. Moreover, they have a thermal camera, a wide camera, and a laser rangefinder. Not only that, but the M30 drones also get their power from DJI’s latest flight controllers. In fact, DJI’s image transmission and processing technology gives them next-level performance. You’ll enjoy their 6-way sensing and positioning and quad-antenna image transmission. Furthermore, they focus from afar to get precise shots—and the high-res thermal camera and low-light FPV camera sees details even in tough situations. Ensuring you work safely, the M30 Series is compact enough to fit in your backpack and deploy in seconds. Hot-swap batteries, get IP55 ingress protection, use the 7,000 m service ceiling, and push it to the limit with its -20ºC to 50ºC operating temperature.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Nvidia shows off AI model that turns a few dozen snapshots into a 3D-rendered scene

Nvidia’s latest AI demo is pretty impressive: a tool that quickly turns a “few dozen” 2D snapshots into a 3D-rendered scene. In the video below you can see the method in action, with a model dressed like Andy Warhol holding an old-fashioned Polaroid camera. (Don’t overthink the Warhol connection: it’s just a bit of PR scene dressing.)
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Otter Ai#Google Meet#Google Docs#Verge#Microsoft Teams
The Verge

What to expect from Microsoft’s Windows 11 hybrid work event

Microsoft will reveal how the company is building Windows for the future of hybrid work next week. A special event, Windows Powers the Future of Hybrid Work, will take place on April 5th and feature Windows and Surface chief Panos Panay and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. It’s expected to cover a variety of new Windows 11 features for security, productivity, and management, both in the client and cloud.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Alphabet just spun out out its quantum tech group, launching it as an independent company

Consider that earlier this month, one of the few “pure play” quantum tech companies in the world, Rigetti Computing, went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company or SPAC. It only narrowly missed becoming the first publicly traded company to expressly focus on commercializing quantum tech when another outfit, IonQ, went public through a SPAC merger in October. Meanwhile, another rival in the space, D-Wave, says it is also now planning to go public via SPAC.
BUSINESS
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 43% Off Dockers, $120 eero Pro Mesh Router, $30 Facial Steamer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Jump in with 40% off Champion’s Powerblend Fleece Crew sweatshirts in a wide variety of colors, then proceed to...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Software
makeuseof.com

5 Must-Have Opera Extensions to Boost Productivity

Add-ons are a great way to enhance the functionality of browsers. They provide exciting features that otherwise would not be available. Adding them to the browser streamlines the browsing experience. Many extensions are available for Opera users that serve different purposes, such as blocking ads, making to-do lists, taking instant...
COMPUTERS
The Verge

Netflix bought yet another studio as part of gaming push

Netflix has added another game developer to its ranks. The company announced that it has acquired Boss Fight Entertainment, a mobile studio based in Texas. It’s the third game studio that Netflix has scooped up following Oxenfree developer Night School and Next Games, the team behind a Stranger Things puzzle game. Past games from Boss Fight include a mobile strategy game called Dungeon Boss; the studio was founded following the closure of Zynga’s Dallas studio, which developed the Facebook game CastleVille.
BUSINESS
Technology Network

Why Are Managed Network Services Referred to as the Backbone of Every Business?

Your network is one of the most essential and critical components of IT infrastructure and one of the most difficult to administer. Organizations invest a big chunk of money and numerous hours to ensure that their networks are robust, trustworthy, and secure. Network engineers laboriously develop and build an ideal architecture to provide the correct balance of flexibility, performance, and availability. They argue which management suite offers the most advanced monitoring and control capabilities. Then, nearly as soon as the task is completed, it appears that someone discovers a better approach, a newer technology, or a newly found weakness that must be avoided.
The Verge

How to use your phone as a two-factor authentication security key

If you want to verify your Google login and make it harder to access by anyone but yourself (always a good idea), one way is to use your iPhone or Android smartphone as a physical security key. While you can set up a third-party 2FA app such as Authy or even use Google’s own Authenticator, these require that you enter both your password and a code generated by the app. Google’s built-in security allows you to access your account by just hitting “Yes” or pressing your volume button after a pop-up appears on your phone. You can also use your phone as a secondary security key.
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

LambdaTest raises $45 million to build ‘AWS for testers’

“Can we build a platform that helps these developers and their firms save a ton of time — bringing down what would otherwise take four to five hours to 10 minutes?” says Asad Khan. Khan has spent a decade attempting to solve this problem. And at his most...
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

Verizon blames ‘bad actors’ for the spam text you got from your own number

Yesterday, I wrote about receiving a spam text that bizarrely looked as though it came from my own phone number. But what initially seemed like a random, spoofed spam message is increasingly starting to look like a focused effort targeting Verizon Wireless, one of the largest telecoms in the United States. Today, the carrier confirmed it’s aware of the situation and is investigating the matter with the help of US law enforcement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BGR.com

Apple reveals why iOS auto-updates take so long to reach your iPhone

If you read BGR, you probably download software updates as soon as they’re available. We typically recommend doing so, especially considering how often those updates include vital security fixes. Of course, there are millions of others that prefer to wait until the device tells them to update. This even includes iPhone and iPad owners, though many are quick on the uptake. But those who aren’t might wonder why iOS auto-updates take so long to appear. Well, as it turns out, Apple holds back automatic updates intentionally.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Apple finally lets ‘reader’ apps like Kindle, Netflix, and Spotify link to their own sites

Apple is making good on its promise to let some developers link out to their own sites from within their apps, according to an announcement from the company on Wednesday. The new rules, which go into effect today, let developers of “reader apps” (apps that are primarily meant to provide access to digital content, like Netflix, Kindle, or Spotify) link out to their sites for things like account management or creation.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy