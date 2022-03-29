ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Hill, CT

Firefighters rescue unconscious woman from smoky Rocky Hill apartment

By Christine Dempsey, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 1 day ago

Firefighters rescued an unconscious woman from a smoky apartment in Rocky Hill Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

Crews were called to 963 Elms Common Drive shortly before 5 a.m. Firefighters found smoke in a common hallway on the fourth floor and traced it to her apartment, they said.

Firefighters forced open the door and found an unconscious 68-year-old resident in the bathroom, Fire Chief Michael P. Garrahy said. They removed her, provided medical aid and she was taken to the hospital.

The woman regained consciousness at the scene and was able to talk, Garrahy said. She is expected to recover.

Firefighters found food that was left cooking on the stove and ventilated the apartment to remove the smoke, he said.

“She was cooking, and we surmise she had a medical issue,” Garrahy said. Smoke detectors sounded, triggering the fire department’s response.

There is no fire damage in the apartment, the chief said.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com .

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Jackson man rescues woman from drowning

GRASS LAKE, Mich. (WLNS)—Nathan Parshall was fishing here at Welch lake like he usually does, but last Thursday afternoon he noticed something wasn’t right. “I just heard someone yelling for help. Then I went over there, and she was holding onto a kayak, and she’d been out there. I was fishing she had probably been […]
JACKSON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rocky Hill, CT
Rocky Hill, CT
Accidents
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Rocky Hill, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
WJLA

5 people rescued from DC apartment fire, 1 jumps to safety

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Fire & EMS responded Monday to a fire at a three-story apartment building in the 3600 block of 6th Street SE. The blaze forced 20 people out of their homes, fire officials said. No one was seriously hurt. When first responders arrived, the fire was...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smoky#Firefighters#Cooking#Accident#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
5 On Your Side

Family rescued from Shrewsbury apartment building fire

SHREWSBURY, Mo. — "I was outside the building at the time. At that time I was talking to a friend, " said Bishal Magar. Bishal Magar then immediately turned around and could not believe what he saw in the blink of an eye. His second floor apartment and the units of several of his neighbors' on Murdoch Avenue in Shrewsbury were all on fire.
SHREWSBURY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WUSA9

Firefighters rescue people trapped in Southeast DC apartment fire

WASHINGTON — Firefighters worked quickly to save people trapped by an apartment fire in Southeast D.C. Monday night. Crews rescued two adults, two children and one infant from approaching flames. One other person jumped from a window and had to be treated at the hospital for an injury, firefighters said. That person is expected to be OK.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Firefighters, doctors rescue woman with hand stuck in meat grinder

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Some firefighters in Connecticut found themselves inside an operating room, working to help free a woman whose hand had gotten stuck in a meat grinder. In a Facebook post, the New Haven Fire Department Engine 8 said firefighters were called to Yale Hospital to assist an orthopedic surgeon in removing the grinder. Three firefighters worked with the medical team in the operating room to successfully remove it.
NAUGATUCK, CT
KTAR.com

Man dies in smoky, early-morning Phoenix apartment fire

PHOENIX – An apartment fire claimed the life of a man in Phoenix early Friday, first responders said. A spokesman for the Phoenix Fire Department said neighbors called in to say they saw smoke coming from a ground-floor unit of a two-story apartment complex near 37th Avenue and Camelback Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy