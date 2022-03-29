Firefighters rescue unconscious woman from smoky Rocky Hill apartment

Firefighters rescued an unconscious woman from a smoky apartment in Rocky Hill Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

Crews were called to 963 Elms Common Drive shortly before 5 a.m. Firefighters found smoke in a common hallway on the fourth floor and traced it to her apartment, they said.

Firefighters forced open the door and found an unconscious 68-year-old resident in the bathroom, Fire Chief Michael P. Garrahy said. They removed her, provided medical aid and she was taken to the hospital.

The woman regained consciousness at the scene and was able to talk, Garrahy said. She is expected to recover.

Firefighters found food that was left cooking on the stove and ventilated the apartment to remove the smoke, he said.

“She was cooking, and we surmise she had a medical issue,” Garrahy said. Smoke detectors sounded, triggering the fire department’s response.

There is no fire damage in the apartment, the chief said.

