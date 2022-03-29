ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Transgender Day of Visibility returns in-person March 31

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
 1 day ago
NORFOLK, Va. – Transgender Day of Visibility Hampton Roads returns in-person for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Transgender Day of Visibility (TDOV) is an international awareness day celebrating the accomplishments and perseverance of transgender and gender nonconforming individuals while bringing awareness to work that needs to be completed to achieve equity and justice for trans+ individuals.

The LGBT Life Center, the Transgender Assistance Program of Virginia, the Southeastern Transgender Resource Center, and New Life MCC are organizing.

A press release describes Transgender Day of Visibility as a day of centering, celebrating, and uplifting the transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming communities of Hampton Roads.

With several states putting forth legislation that directly harm transgender and gender nonconforming individuals, the LGBT Life Center considers this years TDOV more important than ever.

The LGBT Life Center thanks Maker’s Craft Brewery, Kobros Coffee, and Yorgo’s Bageldashery for their generosity and support in helping the event return in-person this year.

The celebration is available to all ages.

TDOV Feature programming throughout the day:

• Coffee & Bagel Social from 8:30am – 10:30am at the LGBT Life Center’s Administrative Offices (5360 Robin Hood Rd, Suite 202, Norfolk, VA)

• “Unapologetically Trans: A Discussion on Trans Visibility” - Virtual Lunch ‘N Learn (To RSVP, please click here or visit us at: http://bit.ly/TDOV2022)

• Performance and Art Night from 7:00pm – 9:00pm at Maker’s Event Hall (735 E 23rd St, Norfolk) – this is an all-ages event and pet friendly.

Everyone is welcomed to join in the celebration and festivities, but it is requested that individuals RSVP here: http://bit.ly/TDOV2022 .

For more information on LGBT Life Center or Transgender Day of Visibility, please visit www.lgbtlifecenter.org or call 757-640-0929.

