ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Indy man who hugged IMPD officer to end 2020 protest pleads guilty for role in Portland violence

By Matt Christy
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RbqLT_0esukSst00

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Indianapolis man has pleaded guilty in federal court for his role in jeopardizing lives, destroying public property and inciting violence during protests in Portland in the late summer of 2020. The same man also took part in protests in Indianapolis in 2020, where he garnered attention by hugging a police officer after the crowd had marched to the governor’s mansion.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office District of Portland, Malik Fard Muhammad, 25, pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing unregistered destructive devices. Police said Muhammad purchased several “growler” bottles which were used as Molotov cocktails that were thrown toward police during the protests in Portland.

IMPD officer charged after incident captured on body camera

According to the United States Justice Department release, Muhammad was caught on video on Sept. 23, 2020, throwing the explosive device which landed near police officers and exploded into a large fireball. One officer’s leg was said to have caught fire as a result.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Muhammad and his girlfriend purchased bats and the growler bottles at a Goodwill store and were shown on surveillance footage making the purchases. Bats and growlers would later be found after protests with Goodwill price tags still on them. Cell phone records from Muhammad’s phone also showed messages where he bragged about supplying bats to rioters and contained a shopping list of Molotov cocktail ingredients, authorities said.

On Sept. 21, 2020, authorities said a Molotov cocktail was lobbed at a police sound truck but did not explode. It was recovered by police and said to be a yellow glass growler with a Goodwill sticker on the bottom, a cloth wick and ignitable liquid. DNA analysis linked the growler to Muhammad, authorities said.

On Oct. 11, 2020, Portland police arrested Muhammad after he was spotted smashing windows with a metal baton. A loaded handgun magazine was found on his person, authorities said. A loaded handgun matching the magazine was found discarded near the location of his arrest.

“Muhammad’s trip to Portland does not appear to be an isolated event,” said the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Oregon release. “Investigators obtained evidence that he traveled to Louisville, Kentucky in August 2020 to meet with anti-government and anti-authority violent extremist groups to conduct firearms and tactical training. Investigators also obtained several public social media posts by Muhammad promoting violence toward law enforcement in other cities including Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Chicago.”

Judge rules Trump’s efforts to overturn election likely criminal

Muhammad was indicted by a federal grand jury on June 15, 2021, on charges of possession of unregistered destructive devices, engaging in civil disorder and obstructing law enforcement and using explosives to commit a felony.

By pleading guilty to his charges of possession of unregistered destructive devices, Muhammad faces up to 10 years in federal prison per count. The U.S. Attorney’s Office stated that due to his acceptance of responsibility, they will recommend at 10 years sentence. His sentencing is set for June 21, 2022.

Muhammad was also involved in Indianapolis protests in June of 2020 and received attention for ending a protest near the governor’s mansion that had grown intense by hugging an officer and walking side-by-side with police.

“I never in a million years thought I would embrace a cop like that. I feel like our message was heard, by some at least,” Muhammad said afterward.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

Dave Schleiger
1d ago

Your message throwing a burning gasoline bomb at a policeman. The message is anarchy not protest and there was nothing to protest to begin with. Charge the girlfriend also and these guys won't be reformed give them the max behind bars to keep the public safe. Now go after their associates.

Reply
5
Check out more stories from
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW

16K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WCIA

Man pleads guilty to meth distribution

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man pleaded guilty on Wednesday in federal court to distributing methamphetamine. Michael Bale, 44, admitted that on two occasions in August and September of 2019, he knowingly distributed meth and the following December, he possessed more than five grams of meth with the intent to distribute said meth. Bale […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WKYC

Columbus man who stole bourbon from US Capitol pleads guilty in riot case

WASHINGTON — A Columbus man accused of stealing a bottle of bourbon during the assault on the U.S. Capitol Building pleaded guilty Monday to two counts in the case. Robert Lyon appeared before U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton to plead guilty to one count each of theft of government property and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.
COLUMBUS, OH
KEYT

Ex-officer who stomped on man’s head found guilty of assault

ELK GROVE, Calif. (AP) — A jury on Monday found a former Northern California police officer who stomped on the head of a man suspected of shoplifting guilty of battery and assault. The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement that Bryan Schmidt stomped on the man’s head because he failed to extend his arms out while laying on the ground face down. The man developed subdural hematomas, or brain bleeds, that required several brain surgeries. Schmidt was fired from the department in 2020 for not reporting the use of force incident. He faces a maximum sentence of 4 years in prison when he is scheduled to be sentenced on April 8.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
WWEEK

Murmurs: Indiana Man to Plead Guilty to Throwing Molotov Cocktails at Portland Police

INDIANA MAN TO PLEAD GUILTY TO THROWING MOLOTOV COCKTAILS AT PORTLAND POLICE: A 25-year-old Indiana man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails toward Portland police in the fall of 2020 is slated to plead guilty to charges in state and federal court next week, court records show. Malik Muhammad faces 28 counts in Multnomah County, including attempted aggravated murder and unlawful manufacture and possession of a destructive device, as well as six counts in federal court of civil disorder, using an explosive to commit a felony, and unlawful possession of a destructive device. He is accused of handing out baseball bats—purchased at the McMinnville Goodwill—to protesters during multiple demonstrations. In a November 2021 court filing in Multnomah County Circuit Court, his attorney wrote: “Mr. Muhammad is a valued member of his community and an involved father. He is a military veteran with an honorable discharge in 2018.” Federal prosecutors allege that a search of Muhammad’s “travel trailer” in October 2020 yielded multiple firearms, including an AR-15 rifle. When detectives contacted the rifle’s owner, who lives in Indianapolis, he allegedly told them that Muhammad was “a communist revolutionary who was attempting to gather people with firearms to engage in acts of violence.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Portland, IN
City
Portland, OR
State
Kentucky State
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Morning Sun

Man flees scene of crash leaving 3 injured children behind

A 36-year-old St. Louis man fled the scene of a traffic crash Sunday afternoon leaving three critically injured children behind. According to Gratiot County Sheriff Mike Morris, the crash occurred about 4:35 p.m. at the corner of Jackson and State roads in Bethany Township when the man ran a stop sign and broadsided a vehicle travelling north on State Road driven by a 32-year-old St. Louis woman.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad
ABC10

3 people arrested, found with about 80 pounds of meth

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento area traffic stop resulted in law enforcement discovering about 80 pounds of methamphetamine, around 100,000 pills suspected to contain fentanyl and about $4,100. According to the California Highway Patrol - Valley Division, during a traffic stop on March 7, officers stopped a Jeep for...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Police#Indy#Impd#Sentencing#Goodwill
FOX59

Carmel PD search for 2 seen using stolen credit cards at Walmart

CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is searching for two people in connection to a theft/fraud investigation. Police say the two individuals pictured were seen on surveillance video using stolen credit cards at the Walmart at 3221 W. 86th Street. The incident happened on March 2 at approximately 1:59 p.m.
CARMEL, IN
WTHI

Local 22-year-old faces drug charges

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) A search warrant in this Wabash Valley city leads to several charges for a 22-year old. Over in Vincennes, Ashlea Boatwright is now facing several drug-related charges. The Vincennes Police Department says this happened at 5:30 p.m. Friday night. This was at the 200 block of North...
VINCENNES, IN
The Independent

Woman abducted at birth pleads for kidnapper’s freedom: ‘I need my mother home’

A woman who was abducted at birth is now pleading for the early release of her kidnapper, whom she considers her real mother.Kamiyah Mobley, 23, was raised as Alexis Manigo by her abductor, Gloria Williams. Prosecutors say that in 1998, Williams impersonated a nurse at a Florida hospital and snatched Ms Mobley just hours after she was born. Twenty years later, Williams pleaded guilty to the kidnapping, and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.But in a handwritten letter to the judge, obtained by WJAX, Ms Mobley said she wants Williams to get out early.“I ask for the court’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFYI

Deadly morning on the streets of Indianapolis

A child was struck by a car and killed Friday morning. The accident happened on the city’s east side near the intersection of 21st and Post Rd. The 7-year-old was at a bus stop outside of an apartment complex when he was hit in a roadway. Other students witnessed the incident. Two vehicles were involved, but one left the scene. Police are investigating the incident as a fatal crash and as a hit and run.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy