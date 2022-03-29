ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln business sets up hotel room fundraiser for displaced Ukrainians

By JENNA THOMPSON Lincoln Journal Star
 1 day ago

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees crowd the streets of Warsaw, Poland, stepping off border-crossing trains and into the unknown. City stations are campgrounds. Makeshift shelters have sprung up everywhere, and housing droves of incoming Ukrainians who are fleeing Russia's invasion is proving to be a massive task for the...

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Colectivo's Back Room hosts Ukraine fundraiser

An event at Colectivo's Back Room in Milwaukee raised money for Ukraine. Organizers want people to remember what Ukrainians are fighting to save.
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

‘A very big secret’: Boat crews link alleged Putin superyacht to Russian tycoons’ other vessels

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A superyacht that Kremlin opponents claim secretly belongs to Russian President Vladimir Putin shared the same construction manager and European crew members as several other yachts owned by Russian tycoons that Western governments have either seized or targeted with sanctions, an investigation by RFE/RL has found.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Wisconsinites open up their homes for displaced Ukrainians

Ukrainetakeshelter.com is a website people around the world, including those in Northeast Wisconsin, are using to register as potential host families for Ukrainian refugees. The bills also create a new penalty system for fentanyl-related crimes and create a state database for tracking meth and opioid use. Updated: 3 hours ago.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro relief fund set up for Ukrainian refugees

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Owensboro Sister Cities and Regions, Inc. (OSCAR) has established a relief fund to aid Ukrainian refugees who have been forced to flee their homes to escape the violence in their country, says a news release sent out by OSCAR. In honor of its […]
OWENSBORO, KY
North Platte Telegraph

Planned Parenthood group covering Nebraska and Iowa gets $20 million gift

Planned Parenthood North Central States, which includes Nebraska and Iowa, has received $20 million from MacKenzie Scott, part of the $275 million the philanthropist and author is giving to Planned Parenthood and its 21 affiliates. The gift to Planned Parenthood North Central States, which also includes Minnesota, South Dakota and...
NEBRASKA STATE
MSNBC

Half of all Ukrainian children displaced

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused over half of Ukraine’s children to be displaced. Unicef spokesperson James Elder and abuse prevention specialist Rosalia Rivera join Mehdi Hasan to discuss the potential dangers many of these kids face when taking shelter in foreign countries.March 25, 2022.
WORLD
#Ukrainians#Russia#Refugees#Husker#Executive Travel
