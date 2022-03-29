Lincoln business sets up hotel room fundraiser for displaced Ukrainians

Often, when I’m deciding what to write about each week, I go down through several hundred photos I have. But for the past several weeks, I have started pulling a few things out of closets and dusting them off, maybe even oil them (wooden items, of course) or wash them before I take my photos. I live in a two bedroom apartment but somehow I have been able to pleasantly crowd in several larger pieces of antique furniture as well as my everyday living necessities. Sometimes they all seem to intertwine amongst each other and then I have a quandary. This week, however, I actually opened my coat closet at the front door and started pulling out several antique and collectible washboards. I was always going to hang them on a wall with some other accessories in my utility room next to my washer and dryer, but it has been one of those jobs where I never really got it done.

