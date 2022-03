Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE FRUITS OF HIS LABOR. Records fell at the Artcurial auction house in Paris on Wednesday, with a 1761 Jean-Siméon Chardin still life, The Basket of Wild Strawberries, going for €24.4 million (about $26.9 million). That is the most ever paid for a work by the artist at auction, as well as the most ever paid for a French Old Master on the block, the Art Newspaper reports. (The previous top mark for the latter was the £17.1 million that was spent on a Fragonard at Bonhams in 2013.) The buyer of the Chardin, which...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 5 DAYS AGO