Nick Kyrgios has questioned whether “old retired players” always have a right to comment on current stars - though the Australian has suggested he will heed the advice given by Andy Roddick in a comical video.Roddick last week released a guide on Twitter for frustrated players to throw their racket without the risk of causing injury.The 2003 US Open’s winner video comes after a number of high-profile recent incidents involving angry players causing or nearly causing injury to non-playing individuals on-court.Among these was Kyrgios, who came close to striking a ball boy with an errant toss of his racket during...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO