MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — After a particularly violent weekend that began Friday afternoon with three homicides and ended Sunday night with 70 shots fired at a vigil for two of the homicide victims, Mayor Sandy Stimpson and other city leaders held a press conference Monday and said they're doing everything possible to curb crime and that it's time to focus on the failings of the judicial branch. Stimpson noted 335 murder cases are still pending.

MOBILE, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO