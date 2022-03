TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa City Council has voted to confirm Mary O'Connor as the city's 43rd chief of police by a 4 to 2 vote. O'Connor has been the acting police chief since Tampa Mayor Jane Castor first named her to the position on Feb. 8. However, the appointment was not official until the city council vote came through Thursday.

