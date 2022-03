New York State has seven indexes for crimes, including violent crimes - murder, rape, robbery, motor vehicle theft, burglary, aggravated assault, and larceny. We just recently hosted our town hall discussing youth violence and how we can all help prevent it. The community leaders that spoke during the town hall all pretty much agree that youth need outlets, parenting, and options of productive things to do. It's something we need to work diligently on, as we are losing too many people to criminal activity.

10 DAYS AGO