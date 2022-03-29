ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Mayor Barlow appoints Paul Conzone as assistant chief of the Oswego Fire Department

oswegocountynewsnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOSWEGO — Mayor Billy Barlow announced Monday he has appointed Paul Conzone the next assistant chief of the Oswego Fire Department following the retirement of former Assistant Chief John Chawgo last week. First hired as a firefighter in 2007, Conzone quickly climbed the ranks within the department after...

www.oswegocountynewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Mayor Adams to provide $3M in cash assistance to Bronx fire victims

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) – $3 million in cash assistance will be provided to roughly 150 households impacted by the deadly Twin Parks apartment fire in the Bronx, Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday. The aid will be distributed by the community organization BronxWorks, which will receive an additional $500,000 in funding to provide support services […]
BRONX, NY
FUN 107

New Bedford Mayor Seeks to Remove Fire Chief Position From Civil Service System

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell is looking to change the way the City hires its fire department leadership going forward. Mitchell has filed a Home Rule Petition with the New Bedford City Council that would remove the positions of fire chief and deputy fire chief from the state’s Civil Service system. That system is based on how an applicant performs on a standardized Civil Service exam.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Junction City Daily Union

Junction City Fire Department hires operations chief

Chief Jason Lankas of the Junction City Fire Department announced the department promoted Ian Strickland into the position of operations chief. Lankas said after he was promoted to fire chief, the position for operations chief opened up, so the department started taking applications last month. He said the department received three applications, with two from staff within the Junction City Fire Department and one outside the department.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oswego, NY
Government
City
Oswego, NY
CBS News

First female fire chief to lead the L.A. Fire Department sworn in

The City of Los Angeles swore in a new fire chief Friday, marking the first time a woman has led the department. Kristin Crowley will lead the nation’s third-largest firefighting force as a push for diversity continues. Joy Benedict takes a look at the history of women firefighters and how Crowley hopes to encourage more to sign up.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FireRescue1

Fire Chief

Located in the heart of Southern California’s Inland Empire, the City of Rialto has retained a small-town atmosphere and a desirable quality of life other communities covet. Formed in 1905, the Rialto Fire Department now serves well over 100,000 people. The City of Rialto is seeking an experienced fire service professional to serve as its next Fire Chief. The Fire Chief is responsible for planning, directing, managing, and overseeing the activities and operations of the Fire Department including policy development, fiscal management, code enforcement, emergency medical services, fire safety, and fire suppression and prevention. The successful candidate will be a forward-thinking leader capable of improving efficiency and lowering costs. The selected candidate will be a confident and stable manager who treats employees with respect and promotes accountability. Any combination of education or experience providing the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary for satisfactory job performance is qualifying. A typical candidate will possess a bachelor’s degree in Fire Science, Public Administration, or a related field and ten (10) years of fire suppression and prevention experience, including three (3) years at a management level. The annual salary range for the Fire Chief position is $157,693 - $211,331; The range for a candidate with a relevant master’s degree increases by 7.5% to $169,520 - $227,181; Placement within this range is dependent on qualifications and experience. The City is currently evaluating the salary of the Fire Chief. The City also offers an attractive benefits package. If you are interested in this outstanding opportunity, please visit our website at www.bobmurrayassoc.com to apply online. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to call Mr. Joel Bryden and Ms. Nina Jamsen at (916) 784-9080. Filing Deadline: May 9, 2022.
RIALTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Griffin
Person
Billy Barlow
Morning Journal

Lorain County: Charge drops against Lorain assistant fire chief

The assault charge against Lorain fire assistant chief Matthew Homolya was dismissed March 21 by Vermilion Municipal Court and now heads to a Lorain County grand jury. Homolya, 44, of Gore Orphanage Road in Brownhelm Township, was arrested March 9 by Lorain County sheriff’s deputies. Authorities said Homolya, who...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
KTBS

Mayor continues interviews for 11 fire chief finalists

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Mayor Adrian Perkins is continuing to interview the 11 finalists for the fire chief's job. Perkins announced on March 2 that he narrowed the list from 18 applicants for the interview process. He anticipated the interviews taking two weeks. City spokeswoman Marquel Sennett said Monday 10 of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Morning Journal

Lorain assistant fire chief placed on leave

Lorain Assistant Fire Chief Matthew Homolya, of Gore Orphanage Road in Brownhelm Township, has been placed on administrative leave after authorities charged him with assault, according to Lorain Fire Chief Christopher Radman. Homolya, 44, is accused of assaulting his neighbor, a 50-year-old man, last week over a dispute involving their...
LORAIN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Fire Captain#Retirement
Canyon News

Wolfgang Knabe Appointed Interim Deputy Fire Chief

BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills City Council approved on Tuesday, March 15, the appointment of Wolfgang Knabe as Interim Deputy Fire Chief for the City of Beverly Hills. Former Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Matsch retired from service on December 21, 2021, leading to a vacancy for the position. Beverly Hills...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FraminghamSOURCE

Mayor Vigeant & Fire Chief Breen Promote Burnell & Atocha-Torres To Lieutenants

MARLBOROUGH – MayorArthur Vigeant and Fire Chief Kevin Breen are announced today, March 23, two internal promotions within the Marlborough Fire Department. The members receiving the promotions are Firefighters Michael Burnell and Omar Atocha-Torres. Firefighters Burnell and Atocha-Torres have both served the City for 10 years each and will be promoted to the position of Fire Lieutenant.
MARLBOROUGH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy