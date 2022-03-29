Woman dies after shooting at local gas station, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead.

Officers responded to I-40 West and Danny Thomas for a woman being shot.

When police arrived, it was indicated that the shooting happened in the 2600 block of North Watkins, police said. She was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Tuesday morning, Memphis Police said she did not survive.

This is now a homicide investigation.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

