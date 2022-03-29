ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Woman dies after shooting at local gas station, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0drc7P_0esuiPAI00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead.

Officers responded to I-40 West and Danny Thomas for a woman being shot.

When police arrived, it was indicated that the shooting happened in the 2600 block of North Watkins, police said. She was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Tuesday morning, Memphis Police said she did not survive.

This is now a homicide investigation.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 2

Related
WREG

Suspect in deadly Whitehaven shooting captured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After months on the run, a man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a deadly shooting. Darrell Anderson is charged with facilitation first-degree murder from an incident that happened in Whitehaven on August 13, 2021. Police said they were called out to a barbershop on Holmes and found a man lying in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mother charged after 3-year-old accidentally shoots himself to death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 3-year-old boy has died after being shot in the head in Westwood. Police say the tragic accident happened on on Tonawanda Cove Sunday night. The boy’s mother, Tinesha Jackson told police her friend, Tedrick Butler, left his AR-15 firearm in her bedroom when they left to go get food. Police said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three stabbed near airport area, two charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were stabbed during a fight that led to a shooting near the airport area Sunday. MPD responded to the incident on the 5400 block of Sputnik Drive around 2:00 a.m. Sunday after an altercation between neighbors. Reports stated Shawanda Rayford got into a fight with Tyrone Willis and his family. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Sheriff: Ashley McDonald’s remains found in burned house

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — Investigators remain tight-lipped about details surrounding the death of Ashley McDonald of Memphis, whose remains were discovered in a remote area of Mississippi and officially identified Wednesday. The Hickory Hill woman had been missing since November, when she was reportedly going to meet a man in Batesville, Mississippi. The car […]
TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Thomas
WREG

Man wanted in shooting death of ex-girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the man they say is responsible for shooting his ex-girlfriend to death in North Memphis. Travis Cohens, 30, is wanted for the shooting death of Teonka Gunn. The shooting happened at the Saint Court Apartments on North Watkins on March 1. Police say Gunn was found lying […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Newborn baby found dead on side of the road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The body of a newborn baby was found dead on the side of a road in Raleigh on Sunday. According to Memphis Police, the baby was found wrapped in a towel and placed in a bag on the 4000 block of Raleigh-LaGrange Road. Police said the baby was a girl and appeared […]
MEMPHIS, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Remains of woman missing since Thanksgiving found in Mississippi, officials say

Human remains found in Mississippi were of a Memphis woman who had been missing since Thanksgiving, according to authorities. Officials discovered the body of Ashley McDonald, 27, in Charleston, Mississippi, the Memphis Police Department confirmed to McClatchy News. The remains were found Feb. 11 along a gravel road in Tallahatchie...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Memphis Police#Gas Station#Crimestoppers
WREG

MS woman stabbed to death, another woman arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi woman is accused of stabbing another woman to death early Thursday morning. The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Asha Amos of Tate County is facing a capital murder charge. The sheriff’s office says the stabbing happened on at a home on Kirby Lot Road at around 2:50 a.m. A […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WREG

Remains of missing Memphis woman ID’d in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Human remains found in rural Mississippi have been identified as a Memphis woman who was reported missing in November, the Tallahatchie County coroner confirmed. Ashley McDonald, 27, disappeared last year after police say she drove from the Hickory Hill area of Memphis to Batesville, Mississippi to meet a man on Thanksgiving. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Woman killed in South Memphis motel shooting

This story has been updated with new information from MPD. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman has died after a shooting at a local motel in South Memphis Thursday morning. The incident happened at Parkway Inn on South Parkway around 5:30 a.m. The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where she was later […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman found dead in car, boyfriend indicted in shooting death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted for shooting and killing his live-in girlfriend, according to Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich. The shooting happened last year on Oct. 3 on the 3000 block of Madeline Circle. Shaniece Moore was found by officers inside of a black Infiniti suffering from a gunshot wound […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
95K+
Followers
95K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy