2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings: Tight Ends

There probably won’t be a TE who hears his name before Day 2, but we’ve seen mid- and late-round players make an impact at the position in recent years.

Over the past three drafts, two tight ends—Kyle Pitts (fourth, 2021) and T.J. Hockenson (eighth, ’19)—have been selected with top-eight picks, but prospects such as Pitts and Hockenson are the exception to the rule.

Not only is it uncommon for teams to select tight ends with top-10 picks, but only nine tight ends have been selected in the first round over the past decade. During that stretch, four of 10 first rounds concluded without a tight end selected.

More than likely, the first tight end selected in the 2022 draft will hear his name called Friday (not Thursday). In many cases, however, the tight ends selected on Day 2 (or later) have proven to be more productive options than their first-round counterparts.

For example, the Ravens drafted two tight ends in 2018—Hayden Hurst (Round 1) and Mark Andrews (Round 3). Andrews signed a four-year, $56 million extension last September and Hurst recently signed with his third team.

Like Andrews, Travis Kelce also was selected in the third round (2013). Some other elite tight ends in the game today were drafted on Day 3, such as George Kittle (146th, Round 5, ’17) and converted wide receiver Darren Waller (204th, Round 6, ’15).

Over the past decade, an average of 5.1 tight ends have been selected within the top-100 picks, and this year’s class has five tight ends in my updated top 100 big board .

With that said, here are my tight end rankings for the 2022 NFL draft.

1. Trey McBride, Colorado State (SR, 6'4", 246 pounds)

McBride is the favorite to be the first tight end selected, even though, as noted above, that’s likely to happen on the draft’s second day. Whether lining up in-line or detached, the former Ram has the best all-around skill set among tight end prospects in this year’s draft class. McBride may not have any elite traits, but he’s above average across the board. The focal point of Colorado State’s offense, McBride has strong, reliable hands and finished 2021 with 90 catches for 1,121 yards and a touchdown. The lack of touchdowns last year isn’t much of a concern as he had nine touchdowns on 74 receptions from ’18 to ’20.

2. Greg Dulcich, UCLA (rJR, 6'4", 243 pounds)

Dulcich is a smooth and athletic weapon in the passing game, as you might expect from a converted wide receiver. He has an extra gear to stretch the seam and pull away from defenders with his run-after-catch and tackle-breaking ability as well. Over the past two years, Dulcich has combined for 68 catches for 1,242 yards and 10 touchdowns and averaged 18.3 yards per reception. It wouldn’t surprise me if Dulcich ended up as the first tight end off the board next month.

3. Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M (JR, 6'4", 255 pounds)

Wydermyer lacks straight-line speed, as his slower-than-expected 5.03 40-yard dash (16 OL ran as fast at combine) at A&M’s pro day suggests, but he is fluid as a route runner and elusive after the catch. He has had some concentration drops, but he has strong hands in traffic and contested catch situations. While he doesn’t always play to his size, and needs to improve as a run blocker, he is the biggest of the tight ends in my top 100. He should be a productive red zone target due to his size and large catch radius.

4. Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina (SR, 6'5", 245 pounds)

While McBride led the position group in receptions and yards, Likely led draft-eligible tight ends in touchdowns last year (12). Likely had a career-best 59/912/12 line in 2021, but he scored at least five touchdowns in all four of his seasons at Coastal Carolina. Likely is a weapon in the vertical passing game, having scored five career touchdowns of 50-plus yards, and should develop into a quality pass-catching option at the next level due to his plus athleticism, route running and hands.

5. Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State (SR, 6'5", 250 pounds)

Ohio State will have a pair of first-round receivers (Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave) this year, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba will likely be a first-rounder if he declares in 2023. In other words, it’s understandable why Ruckert was underutilized in the Buckeyes’ passing attack. A three-down tight end who has been used in-line and split out, Ruckert’s blocking ability may be where he offers the most value, but he has good hands (see: one-handed grab ) and solid athleticism to become more involved as a receiver at the next level as well.

6. Cade Otton, Washington (rSR, 6'5", 247 pounds)

7. Charlie Kolar, Iowa State (rSR, 6'7", 252 pounds)

8. Jelani Woods, Virginia (rSR, 6'7", 259 pounds)

9. Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State (SR, 6'5", 253 pounds)

10. Cole Turner, Nevada (SR, 6'6", 246 pounds)

11. Jake Ferguson, Wisconsin (rSR, 6'5", 250 pounds)

12. Chigoziem Okonkwo, Maryland (SR, 6'3", 238 pounds)

13. Derrick Deese Jr., San Jose State (SR, 6'4", 235 pounds)

14. Gerrit Prince, UAB (rSR, 6'4", 239 pounds)

15. Connor Heyward, Michigan State (rSR, 5'11", 233 pounds)

Kevin Hanson is contributing mock drafts and position rankings to The MMQB during the 2022 NFL draft season. His mock drafts have been graded as the seventh-most accurate (tied) over the past five years, per The Huddle Report . His ’15 NFL mock draft was graded as the most accurate.

