Hartsville, SC

8 puppies saved during Hartsville house fire

By Alexx Altman-Devilbiss
wpde.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Firefighters saved eight newborn puppies just before...

wpde.com

St. Joseph Post

Missouri woman dies in house fire while trying to save pet

LAMAR, Mo. (AP) — A southwestern Missouri woman died over the weekend in a house fire after she ran back into the burning home to try to save a pet, police there said. Police said the fire broke out Saturday morning in a home in Lamar, television station KYTV reported. Two residents of the home, 71-year-old Betty Jo Parker and 67-year-old William Parker, escaped the flames, but Betty Jo Parker ran back into the home for her pet and was overcome by smoke, officials said.
LAMAR, MO
WBTW News13

Man arrested after 1 shot in the arm in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Hartsville police have arrested a man after they say he shot another man in the arm during a family dispute. Wednesday around 7:30 p.m., police were sent to the area of Myrtle Street for bullet holes in a vehicle and a report of a man having been shot. Jamal Dukes, 32, […]
HARTSVILLE, SC
WCIA

Decatur Fire: Two puppies die in house fire

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a house fire on Thursday morning that resulted in the deaths of two puppies. The fire happened at 1641 North Edward Street at 10:30 a.m. A total of 16 firefighters in four engines and one ladder truck responded to the house; they found heavy smoke […]
DECATUR, IL
Turnto10.com

Westport firefighters save family dog from house fire

A dog is lucky to be alive after getting pulled from a burning home just in the nick of time early Sunday morning in Westport. According to the Westport Fire Department, firefighters responded to the fire on Sanford Road around 1:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived at the scene, everyone had...
WESTPORT, MA
City
Hartsville, SC
Hartsville, SC
Crime & Safety
WIS-TV

19 suspects nabbed in huge Richmond County drug bust

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Monday, Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree announced the arrests of several drug trafficking co-conspirators involved in the Tyrone Guy’s Drug Trafficking Organization. Tyrone “Pit Stick” Guy and several of his associates were targeted in this investigation. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
#House Fire#Puppies#Hartsville Fire
WSAV News 3

Police execute raid Friday evening, remove several children from home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah police say officers rescued several children from a home Friday evening while serving a warrant. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said they were serving a warrant in an aggravated assault investigation. The raid happened in the 1000 block of Jefferson Street. A WSAV viewer provided multiple videos recorded on their […]
SAVANNAH, GA
FOX8 News

High-speed chase leads to massive weapons, drugs bust in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested after a high-speed chase that led to the confiscation of numerous firearms and narcotics in Rowan County, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction and Special Investigations Unit started investigating the whereabouts of Nathaniel Alexander Neri, 40. […]
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

1 shot in Scotland County

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A suspect ran another person’s vehicle off the road and then shot them, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened at 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Springs Mill Road. The two knew each other, according to authorities. The person who was injured has since been released from the […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police officer, fiancé, 3-year old son leave house during storm. Come back to find house destroyed in fire.

A Mississippi police officer and his family, including a 3-year-old son, lost their home to a fire Tuesday afternoon. Natchez police officer Dequatarrius Jackson and his fiancé and 3-year-old son left their house on Stampley Road in Fayette during the severe weather Tuesday afternoon, Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry told the Mayor and Board of Aldermen at their regular meeting Tuesday.
NATCHEZ, MS
The Independent

Woman abducted at birth pleads for kidnapper’s freedom: ‘I need my mother home’

A woman who was abducted at birth is now pleading for the early release of her kidnapper, whom she considers her real mother.Kamiyah Mobley, 23, was raised as Alexis Manigo by her abductor, Gloria Williams. Prosecutors say that in 1998, Williams impersonated a nurse at a Florida hospital and snatched Ms Mobley just hours after she was born. Twenty years later, Williams pleaded guilty to the kidnapping, and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.But in a handwritten letter to the judge, obtained by WJAX, Ms Mobley said she wants Williams to get out early.“I ask for the court’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCBD Count on 2

Johns Island businessman arrested for tax evasion

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A businessman from Johns Island has been arrested on charges connected to tax evasion. Agents with the South Carolina Department of Revenue arrested 45-year-old Christopher William Web on Monday. He is facing three counts of tax evasion and five counts of failure to pay taxes, file a return, and keep […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Attorneys release dashcam video of shooting involving Hemingway police officer Cassandra Dollard and Robert Langley

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorneys representing the family of Robert Langley, a 46-year-old man who was shot and killed by a Hemingway police officer last month, said Tuesday they reviewed dash-camera footage of the incident and call it “troubling and telling.” Authorities say Cassandra Dollard, 52, shot and killed Langley following a vehicle pursuit […]
HEMINGWAY, SC
WSAV News 3

SC judge accused of using position to protect Alex Murdaugh

HAMPTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A South Carolina Judge is under fire for her alleged handling of a case and wrongful death settlement that involved suspended Attorney Alex Murdaugh. The allegations were made by Chad Westendorf, Vice President of Palmetto State Bank and known associate of Alex Murdaugh. Westendorf served as the personal representative for the […]
POLITICS

