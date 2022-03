MONMOUTH — When we last left the United Red Storm baseball team, the Red Storm were fresh off the school’s first regional title, part of a 20-3 season that ended with a 10-8 loss to eventual sectional champion Camp Point Central. Coach Ryan Molek’s squad might have had a “just happy to be there” vibe last season at sectional, but with six of the eight players returning who had at least 40 at-bats, the bar is set...

MONMOUTH, IL ・ 18 MINUTES AGO