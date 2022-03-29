ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers News: Did Mike Tomlin’s Dinner Date Just Reveal Pittsburgh’s Draft Plans?

By David Esser
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Mike Tomlin's recent dinner date with one of the NFL Draft's top quarterback prospects may have revealed the Steelers' draft...

FanSided

Buccaneers have easy decision to make with Baker Mayfield

The Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield make more sense on paper than most would think. Buccaneers fans have a distinct inability to talk about and evaluate quarterbacks. From the years of justifying below-average quarterbacks to lamenting the signing of Tom Brady (yes, those Tweets are still up), we have rarely seen the fanbase evaluate players with any genuine level of rational or logical thought.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s defiant response to all the crazy QB movement in NFL

It’s been an insane NFL offseason thus far, especially when it comes to big-name quarterbacks moving around. Carson Wentz is now with the Washington Commanders, Russell Wilson got traded to the Denver Broncos, and Deshaun Watson is QB1 of the Cleveland Browns. Nevertheless, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin remains content with the way his team is doing business in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era.
NFL
The Spun

The 49ers Will Likely Release Former 1st Round Pick

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch revealed this week at the NFL Annual Meeting that the team will likely be moving on from a former first-round pick. Almost three years ago, the 49ers acquired star edge rusher Dee Ford in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. They gave up a second-round pick to get him, which seemed well worth it at the time.
NFL
College Football HQ

2022 NFL Draft order, schedule

2022 NFL Draft order: When teams are set to pick The next generation of pro football is set to introduce itself to the world this spring. The 2022 NFL Draft is set to take place from April 28 to April 30 in Las Vegas. Once again, the best players college football has to offer will get a chance to ...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to John Harbaugh news

The Baltimore Ravens missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2017, going 8-9 after losing their final six games. It was not due to a lack of excellent coaching under long-time head coach John Harbaugh. The team had some extremely significant injuries throughout the season, including missing star quarterback Lamar Jackson for the final four weeks.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert talks Trubisky signing, draft plans

Current Steelers’ general manager Kevin Colbert, who will be stepping down from his role after the 2022 NFL Draft, held a conference call with reporters today that produced quite a few nuggets of information. Colbert expounded a bit on their moves to replace longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. He explained...
NFL
WTAJ

Steelers sign LB Genard Avery to one-year deal

PITTSBURGH (WTAJ) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed linebacker Genard Avery to a one-year deal. Avery was drafted by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, then was traded to the Eagles in 2019. He has played in 53 games in his career, recording 101 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and one forced […]
NFL
CBS Sports

Penguins honor former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger before game vs. Rangers

Prior to Tuesday's game against the New York Rangers, the Pittsburgh Penguins honored former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Roethlisberger, who retired following the 2021 NFL season, performed the ceremonial puck drop between Penguins star Sidney Crosby and Rangers center Barclay Goodrow. During warm-ups, each member of the Penguins wore...
NHL
Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

