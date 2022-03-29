ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

SC Gov touts education funding reform, $4K pay bump for some teachers

By Sydney Broadus, Jason Raven
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vWjOh_0esufyXi00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster and former superintendents of education touted a change to the state’s education funding formula Monday at the State House.

Gov. McMaster was joined by former South Carolina Superintendents of Education Dr. Barbara Nielsen and Dr. Mick Zais.

The Governor originally unveiled the proposal to reform the state’s funding formula when he shared his executive budget earlier this year. The overhaul was adopted by the House of Representatives in the budget plan they passed a few weeks ago.

According to the Governor, this change would streamline education funding. Right now there are more than two dozen lines in the budget for education funding. “We’ve been putting bits and pieces into it trying to make it better. It turns out we just made it more complicated and has been nonresponsive,” Governor McMaster.

This change would result in one single line and gives school districts the flexibility to spend the state money where they see fit. Gov. McMaster said this overhaul modernizes the state’s education funding.

Bill to allow Sunday hunting on SC-owned lands gets hearing

Former State Superintendent Dr. Nielsen said, “The formula was hard for boards to understand, for parents to understand and teachers. This is going to simply everything by rolling everything together into one simple formula. That gives districts the flexibility to address local needs.”

The formula is based on the state’s average teacher to student ratio. It also increases the amount of money sent to school districts based on the number of students with disabilities and those living in poverty.

According to Gov. McMaster no school district will see a decrease in funding. He said, on average, school districts will see a 5.6% increase in funding. Schools will get an additional $227 million if approved.

The Governor also clarified which teachers would be in line for raises under this proposal. The minimum salary schedule for each step would be increased by $4,000 in the state. The minimum teacher starting salary would also be bumped up to $40,000.

Wind energy project off Carolina coast could lower energy bills

Gov. McMaster said school districts already paying teachers more than the minimum salary at each step could use the extra money they receive to pay for raises.

In addition to these changes, the overhaul would require school districts to share publicly how they are spending this money.

The Gov. said, “That is information parents need to know. It will open the door to them to understand what is happening at their school. If they see things they like we encourage them to say so. If they see things they’d like to improve or change we encourage them to say so.”

The Senate will be debating their budget in the coming weeks. Gov. McMaster said he believes the Senate will also incorporate this in their spending plan.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte

32K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

6M+

Views

Related
WEAR

Gov. DeSantis to sign $800 million Florida teacher pay initiative

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced in Wellington on Monday morning that he'll be signing a line item in the budget for $800 million for teacher pay initiatives. The news conference took place at Renaissance Charter School at Wellington. Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran also spoke on...
WELLINGTON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
Sheridan Media

US Senate Approves Bill To Eliminate Time Changes

The Senate unanimously approved a measure Tuesday (March 15th) that would make daylight saving time permanent across the United States next year. The bipartisan bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, would ensure Americans would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year. But the bill still needs approval...
SHERIDAN, WY
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: House GOP proposes election security bill; Kemp qualifies; Lawmakers oppose Russia

Amy Steigerwalt —Professor of political science, Georgia State University. Charles Bullock — Professor of political science, University of Georgia. Kevin Riley — Editor, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Breakdown:. 1. Republicans in the Georgia House propose an election security bill. HB 1464 would allow public inspections of ballot...
ATLANTA, GA
WIS-TV

Senate approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would make Juneteenth, or June 19th, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. The bill would lead to Juneteenth becoming the 12th federal holiday. It is expected to easily pass the House, which would send it to President Joe Biden for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Budget#School Districts#Sc Gov#Columbia#The State House
Ballotpedia News

Louisiana governor vetoes legislature-approved congressional map

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) vetoed the state’s new congressional district boundaries on March 9. Edwards released a statement which said, in part, “I have vetoed the proposed congressional map drawn by Louisiana’s Legislature because it does not include a second majority African American district, despite Black voters making up almost a third of Louisianans per the latest U.S. Census data. This map is simply not fair to the people of Louisiana and does not meet the standards set forth in the federal Voting Rights Act.”
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis boosts teacher pay but FL’s average teacher salary lags well behind other states

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday touted big raises for starting and veteran teachers for 2022-23, but Florida’s average teacher salary still lags well behind other states, national data show. Over the last three budget years, DeSantis has pushed for increasing starting teacher salaries, with a goal for starting pay for teachers at $47,500 across Florida’s […] The post Gov. DeSantis boosts teacher pay but FL’s average teacher salary lags well behind other states appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Long Beach Tribune

Expensive private kindergarten employee is accused of forcing minor students to chant ‘We want Biden out’, parent of a student devastated, lawsuit

Politics is something that should be kept out of schools at any cost, especially in kindergartens and schools with minor, underage children. While some people think that students should be provided some space for debate, this should take place in middle schools and high schools where students are expected to understand what politics is, what voting means and to understand the voting system.
LAW
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy