South Dakota topsoil moisture rated 75% short to adequate

- Historically significant buildings with risk of river flooding: 2
--- Custer State Game Lodge, Custer (relatively high risk)
--- Harney Peak Tin Mining Company Buildings, Hill City (relatively high risk)
Custer State Game Lodge came to be known as the “Summer White House” after President Coolidge stayed there in 1927, and President Eisenhower visited in 1953. After an expedition led by Custer found gold in the sacred Black Hills of the Sioux and Arapaho Nations, the land was seized in violation of the 1868 Fort Laramie Treaty. One of the deadliest floods in U.S. history occurred in the Black Hills in 1972 after very heavy rainfall caused streams to surge and the nearby Canyon Lake Dam to overflow.
