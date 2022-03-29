ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

DPW Schedules Road Projects for St. Thomas/St. John District to Begin March 28.

By Press release
stjohnsource.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Public Works has two road paving projects scheduled over the next few weeks in the St. Thomas/John District. The motoring public should proceed with caution throughout the areas listed below and be aware of temporary...

stjohnsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
The St. Augustine Record

Traffic alert: Road work causes lane closures in St. Johns County

Expect traffic delays in St. Johns County this week. Here is a list of Florida Department of Transportation road projects scheduled through March 18. I-95 from IGP to south of the future FCE interchange (between mile markers 323 and 326): Daytime shoulder and possible lane closures seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. beginning Tuesday for the next week for soil testing.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
WMBB

23rd St. Plaza road project close to completion

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Panama City reached a milestone in the 23rd Street Plaza improvement project. When Hurricane Sally swept through the area in September of 2020, it left behind some cracks. More specifically— literal cracks in the road and stormwater drainage pipes. “We noticed a deficiency shortly before the roadway […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Key
News4Jax.com

St. Johns County School District looks to rezone schools in northwest to address overcrowding

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Johns County School Board on Tuesday morning got its first look at potential attendance zone changes for the northwest part of the county. The proposed changes which would go into effect this fall come as the district tries to deal with overcrowding issues and plans for a new school in a district that grew more than 7% just this year.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
L'Observateur

East St. John returns to full-time learning

RESERVE — Nearly seven months after Hurricane Ida, scholars at East St. John High School will return to full-time, in-person instruction beginning Wednesday, March 23. East St. John is the only school in the district that has continued to operate on an A/B day schedule due to limited space at the Leon Godchaux campus.
RESERVE, LA
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville council approves changing voting rule in waiving bidding for some projects

The Victorville City Council approved an amendment to city municipal code that would require one less vote to waive or modify bidding requirements for public works projects two weeks after one council member’s dissenting vote threatened to nix a long-awaited homeless shelter. The council voted 3-1 Tuesday to pass an ordinance that would change...
VICTORVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dpw#Uban Construction#Estate Hope#St Thomas Funding#Island Roads Inc#Dpw Contractor#V I Public Works
MassLive.com

City of Springfield’s Aquatics Department will be offering a Red Cross Lifeguard Training Course

Springfield - The City of Springfield’s Aquatics Department will be offering a Red Cross Lifeguard Training Course. The course will take place during the April vacation week at Milton Bradley Elementary School on 22 Mulberry St. Registration is required and space is limited. Persons 15 years of age and over can register for the course, which runs Tuesday, April 19 through Friday, April 22. An in-pool test will be given to all participants prior to the first day on April 13. Based on the results of the swim test, participants who pass will continue on to the full course. Cost for the program is $175 (cash or check only) Per person for city residents and $225 for non-city residents. All fees must be paid by the first day of the class.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy