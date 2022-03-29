ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Pritzker nominees out

Cover picture for the articleThe last two of Gov. JB Pritzker’s nominations to the Prisoner Review Board have gone down the tubes. Members have been serving pending Senate confirmation, with senators not bringing the names for a full vote, and...

After increased opioid deaths, Pritzker lays out plan to address issue

(The Center Square) – After a sharp increase in opioid deaths in Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state is working on a plan to address the issue. The governor announced the state's efforts during a news conference this week at the Bobby Wright Center in Chicago, highlighting provisions with the goal of helping Illinoisans that are dealing with opioid addiction.
Here’s why Senate Democrats blocked Pritzker’s Prisoner Review Board appointee

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — State senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign), a former prosecutor, joined Capitol Connection to explain why Senate Democrats blocked one of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s nominees to the Prisoner Review Board. Bennett also discussed the latest developments in the state’s push to restore the unemployment insurance trust fund from a pandemic-driven $4.5 billion deficit.
Which Republican Is Popping Up Most In Early 2024 Presidential States? Tom Cotton, Officials Say.

If you call up Republican officials in Iowa and New Hampshire, one potential 2024 presidential candidate's name comes up again and again: Tom Cotton. Politicians are expected to parade through the early states well ahead of 2024, and many Republicans are, even with the looming possibility that former president Donald Trump will run again. But few have been the fixture that is Cotton, the Arkansas senator, party officials say. He's already attending county Christmas parties and local pastimes. Earlier this year, he zoomed into the New Hampshire GOP's annual committee meeting to show his support for the state's first-in-the-the-nation primary status, promising yet another visit.
Republican Party
Read Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' Republican response to the State of the Union

In response to President Biden's first State of the Union address, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers the Republican rebuttal. Reynolds has attracted national attention for how she has handled the COVID-19 pandemic. Just hours before she was to speak, Reynolds signed a tax bill into law that will eliminate Iowa state taxes on retirement income and implement new tax breaks for retired farmers.
Sixteen GOP senators join Democrats to keep earmarks in Biden’s $1.5 trillion budget bill

A bipartisan Senate majority has killed an attempt by some Republicans to strip more than $8 billion in earmarks from President Biden’s $1.5 trillion spending bill. In a 35-to-64 vote, the Senate rejected an amendment by GOP Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana to remove all 4,400 pet projects from the bill. Overall, 16 Republicans joined with 49 Senate Democrats to strike down the amendment, which only needed a simple 51-vote majority to pass.
