ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wavy jet stream brings in ridge for the Willamette Valley

By Joseph Dames
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 1 day ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An active spring pattern has the Pacific Northwest in and out of the rain this week.

On Tuesday, we are leaning towards a dry forecast, which means we should stay away from rain across the state. That doesn’t necessarily mean we will avoid cloud coverage. The morning has plans to bring in patchy fog and also some low-level clouds.

It will actually be a bit cooler in the morning than what we’ve had the last few mornings too. The afternoon is more willing to give to sunshine.

Woman, dog injured in Eugene acid attack

However, we won’t clear out the sky completely west of the Cascades. This type of forecast usually calls for a gusty wind for the Gorge, which folks over in Hood River will enjoy for kiteboarding and sailing.

Swipe through the graphics below to help get a visual idea of what it will be like around your community.

Temperatures will be coolest out near the coast this afternoon. Highs topping off in the lower to mid-50s. It will be warmer for the valley, with daytime temperatures expected to reach the lower to mid-60s. Conditions will be slightly warmer in central Oregon. It’s possible that The Dalles hits 70 degrees once again, topping the forecast.

Snow levels are going to continue to climb today, eventually jumping well above the passes and even the runs of the ski resorts. Snow levels are projected to jump between 8,000 feet to 10,000 feet today. Those snow levels collapse quickly by night as a colder air mass starts to intrude. We are going to get some fresh snow for the slopes and passes on Wednesday morning, but just a few inches.

You can buy an iconic Oregon lighthouse for a cool $6.5 million

It will take an obvious disturbance or trough to really bring our temperatures down this time of the year. Most days should be close to 60 degrees or above from this point on. That won’t be the case each day this week, but with a passing ridge, albeit swift, we should stay above average for another day. There are no thunderstorms in the forecast today.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VWi6U_0esudcIY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19L2mq_0esudcIY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t8V9n_0esudcIY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L8eBi_0esudcIY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17TPNw_0esudcIY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K1CJ0_0esudcIY00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TZh0h_0esudcIY00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News

19K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

4M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jet Stream#Central Oregon#Willamette Valley#Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Gorge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy