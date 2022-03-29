Wavy jet stream brings in ridge for the Willamette Valley

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An active spring pattern has the Pacific Northwest in and out of the rain this week.

On Tuesday, we are leaning towards a dry forecast, which means we should stay away from rain across the state. That doesn’t necessarily mean we will avoid cloud coverage. The morning has plans to bring in patchy fog and also some low-level clouds.

It will actually be a bit cooler in the morning than what we’ve had the last few mornings too. The afternoon is more willing to give to sunshine.

However, we won’t clear out the sky completely west of the Cascades. This type of forecast usually calls for a gusty wind for the Gorge, which folks over in Hood River will enjoy for kiteboarding and sailing.

Swipe through the graphics below to help get a visual idea of what it will be like around your community.

Temperatures will be coolest out near the coast this afternoon. Highs topping off in the lower to mid-50s. It will be warmer for the valley, with daytime temperatures expected to reach the lower to mid-60s. Conditions will be slightly warmer in central Oregon. It’s possible that The Dalles hits 70 degrees once again, topping the forecast.

Snow levels are going to continue to climb today, eventually jumping well above the passes and even the runs of the ski resorts. Snow levels are projected to jump between 8,000 feet to 10,000 feet today. Those snow levels collapse quickly by night as a colder air mass starts to intrude. We are going to get some fresh snow for the slopes and passes on Wednesday morning, but just a few inches.

It will take an obvious disturbance or trough to really bring our temperatures down this time of the year. Most days should be close to 60 degrees or above from this point on. That won’t be the case each day this week, but with a passing ridge, albeit swift, we should stay above average for another day. There are no thunderstorms in the forecast today.















