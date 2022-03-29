ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

New Mexico News Podcast: Recreational cannabis is here

By Chris McKee, Gabrielle Burkhart
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico will officially enter into the world of recreational cannabis sales on Friday, April 1, 2022. Ahead of the big day for the state’s new industry, you might be wondering how many shops you can expect and where? Those questions might just be the tip of the iceberg for some.

This week on the New Mexico News Podcast, KRQE News 13’s Chris McKee and Gabrielle Burkhart are joined once again by KRQE.com’s Investigative Data Reporter Curtis Segarra. Curtis recently penned an article addressing some commonly asked questions surrounding recreational cannabis sales. The piece, titled, “Mythbusting Cannabis in New Mexico,” also delves into how various local and state agencies plan on handling the new industry and tackles some topics you may not have thought about.

Mythbusting Cannabis in New Mexico: What you need to know ahead of April 1

Listen in for Curtis’ “mythbusting” answers and a closer look at the size of the industry heading into day one. How many retail stores are expected to open statewide? Where are they clustered? What are producers and the state’s top cannabis regulator saying about supply and demand? How are police expected to deal with enforcing the law?

Here are some links to the articles and websites mentioned in this week’s episode. Curtis’ full article on cannabis mythbusting is on KRQE.com. The Cannabis Control Division has its online database of cannabis license applicants and approvals here. New Mexico’s Drug Recognition Expert program is active on social media, and here’s a link to their main webpage. Finally, here’s a link to the city of Albuquerque’s map showing all of the approved and denied retail store locations.

Download new episodes of the New Mexico News Podcast every Tuesday. Episodes are available on the most popular platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher , and Podbean among others.

To find the show on your favorite podcast player, type “KRQE News” or “New Mexico News Podcast” into the search feature. Use the links above to find the podcast on each respective service, or listen to the audio player below.

If you have a question, comment, or suggestion for the podcast, let us know! Email the hosts at chris.mckee@krqe.com or gabrielle.burkhart@krqe.com .

