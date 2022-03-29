Wilma Cynthia Hanley Storrod Dies at 88

APPALACHIA, VA - Wilma Jean Williams Prior, 71- passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at her daughter's residence. Wilma was born in Appalachia, Virginia on Dec. 11, 1950. She was the daughter of the late John Thomas Williams & Juanita Elizabeth (Boggess) Williams. Growing up one of nine children, she developed a strong personality that she carried her entire life. She was a graduate of Appalachia High School. After high school, Wilma worked in the medical field as a C.N.A. One of her jobs she excelled at was caring for elderly friends and family. Her character and stature as the Matriarch of her family was evident by how she showed her love, advice, and leadership with them. Wilma took great pride in raising and instilling her morals on all her family. Her dedication stretched beyond her own children. She was a "Mother to all". Wilma's family and friends will grieve her loss. Her caring and loving ways will live on for generations to come.

