ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Wilma Cynthia Hanley Storrod Dies at 88

By Press release
stjohnsource.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWilma Cynthia Hanley Storrod died on March 14 at the age of 88 at the Roy Lester Schneider Hospital. Wilma is survived by her four children: Paula, Trevor, Sandra and Shirmel Storrod; grandchildren:...

stjohnsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTAP

Obituary: Hall, Cynthia Ann

WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Cynthia Ann Hall, 58, of Waverly passed away unexpectedly March 23, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born on September 28, 1963 in Elyria, Ohio, the daughter of the late George Junior and Wanda Ruth Fisher Fordyce. Cynthia was a strong Christian and will...
WAVERLY, WV
Kingsport Times-News

Wilma Jean Williams Prior

APPALACHIA, VA - Wilma Jean Williams Prior, 71- passed away on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at her daughter's residence. Wilma was born in Appalachia, Virginia on Dec. 11, 1950. She was the daughter of the late John Thomas Williams & Juanita Elizabeth (Boggess) Williams. Growing up one of nine children, she developed a strong personality that she carried her entire life. She was a graduate of Appalachia High School. After high school, Wilma worked in the medical field as a C.N.A. One of her jobs she excelled at was caring for elderly friends and family. Her character and stature as the Matriarch of her family was evident by how she showed her love, advice, and leadership with them. Wilma took great pride in raising and instilling her morals on all her family. Her dedication stretched beyond her own children. She was a "Mother to all". Wilma's family and friends will grieve her loss. Her caring and loving ways will live on for generations to come.
APPALACHIA, VA
The Uvalde Leader-News

Wilma C. Ballard

Wilma “Gigi” Cleo Ballard, 97, of Utopia, died on March 9, 2022, at The Veranda Assisted Living facility in Uvalde. A memorial service will be held April 1 at 2 p.m. at the Utopia First United Methodist Church. A complete obituary will appear in Sunday’s edition of the...
UVALDE, TX
Outsider.com

Hank Williams Jr. Breaks Silence After Death of Wife Mary Jane Thomas

On his Instagram account, Hank Williams Jr. broke his silence after the passing of his wife Mary Jane Thomas. Thomas’ death shook the country music world and the Williams family. She was just 58 years old and reports said that she died due to a possible blood clot following surgery. In the following days, many have offered messages and tributes to Williams and his family.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy