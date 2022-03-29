Beaver Falls Woman Injured in Sunday Morning Turnpike Accident in Little Beaver Twp.

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) – A Greater Latrobe High School student is behind bars, charged with the theft of thousands of dollars in rare coins from his own family.
State police say Alec Curran stole an entire collection of precious coins.
Curran said he and two schoolmates came up with the scheme but investigators say right now, there’s no proof of that and the coins are still nowhere to be found.
Investigators say 19-year-old Curran’s plan was basic.
“(The plan was) to try and steal $100,000 of rare coins from Mr. Curran’s parents,” said trooper Stephen Limani.
Troopers say the high school senior needed...
