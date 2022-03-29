Dallas fugitive convicted of murder has been recaptured

Being on the run for the past five months is now over for one of the top men on the Texas Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Last Fall, Royneco Harris escaped during his trial for the 2019 murder of a man whose 8-year-old son was wounded in the same shooting.

After being recaptured by a fugitive task force, Harris is in the Dallas County Jail.

In October, Harris was out on bond while on trial. But he cut off his ankle monitor and disappeared. But even in his absence the trial continued and the next day he was convicted and sentenced to 99 years for the murder and 60 years for wounding the boy.

