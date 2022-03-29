'Call Of Duty: Vanguard' Is Going Free To Play For A Limited Time

After almost two years with no information about the upcoming Harry Potter-themed game, Hogwarts Legacy, these last few months have set us all on a rollercoaster of emotions. In February, insiders were saying that a big PlayStation State Of Play was coming in March, and that gameplay from the game set in the famous wizarding world would be shown. However, that showcase came and went with not so much as a whiff of a Niffler. Then Sony gave us all emotional whiplash by announcing a second State Of Play, with this one focused solely on Hogwarts Legacy. It’s safe to say the footage gave the people what they wanted. Following the latest news, the original announcement trailer went on to become PlayStation’s most viewed video, showing that fans are eager to get their hands on it.

