Tulsa, OK

Filming begins on ‘Tulsa King,’ road closures announced in Tulsa

By Shelby Banks, FOX23 News
 1 day ago
TULSA, Okla. — Filming begins Tuesday on the new Paramount+ series “Tulsa King.”

There are several areas that will be closed to traffic as crews begin filming, which is expected to last until Thursday. Today’s filming includes W. 5th Street, near the Mayo Hotel.

You can find an interactive map of road closures in Tulsa here.

Star Sylvester Stallone shared a message with fans after arriving in Oklahoma last week.

Tulsa, OK
