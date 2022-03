Edwardsville's Jacob Geison reaches to receive a serve during the first game against O'Fallon on Tuesday inside Lucco-Jackson Gymnasium in Edwardsville. (Matt Kamp) After beating the O’Fallon Panthers three times last season, including in the Minooka Sectional semifinals, the Edwardsville Tigers were unable to close out their rival in the Southwestern Conference opener.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO