Garmin Vivomove Sport vs. Vivomove Style

I am still in the updating and settling the phone, I just got it yesterday. Originally it was having wifi and 5g shutting off and on, but that seems to have settled. So this morning I get in my car for the first time and attempt to play audio. I have a 2013 honda pilot, all paired up and ready to go, but the audio was choppy. Either not playing or eventually I could get a quick blip. Like it was trying to peak thru. My first thought was interference. Figured maybe something in the garage was messing with it. As I drove away, nothing changed. I tried turning bt off and on, unpairing and repairing and still the same results.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO