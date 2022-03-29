ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Amy & Eddie To Be Tested With Haunted Item

By Morgan Huelsman
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a3UkM_0esuagw500

Amy and Eddie revealed during The Bobby Bones Show today that they don't believe in haunted items. Bobby , Lunchbox , and Morgan all believe that things can be haunted. It's because of that, that Bobby now plans to test them.

He purchased the Crying Boy doll from eBay, which the seller claims the item is haunted. The seller stated that she always felt something was off about the doll, and bad things would happen to her whenever he was in her house. So she decided to sell it and Bones was the buyer. Now Amy and Eddie will have to challenge each other and whoever loses the challenge will have to keep the doll in their house for a week.

Both Amy and Eddie admitted they don't want to have the Crying Boy doll in their homes despite the fact they don't believe in haunted items. Amy said she would leave it in her car or burn it, but Bones said if she loses it has to stay in her house for a week.

Comments / 0

The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show

10K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

680K+

Views

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Bones
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doll#Amy Eddie
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Ringo Starr's son Zak Starkey marries in Los Angeles

March 25 (UPI) -- Zak Starkey is a married man. Starkey, a musician and the son of former Beatles member Ringo Starr and Maureen Starkey, married Sharna Liguz at an intimate wedding Monday in Los Angeles. Starkey and Liguz married at the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood. The couple chose...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
thebrag.com

Don McLean slams Adele over Vegas concert postponement

American singer-songwriter, Don McLean, who is best known for his hit song ‘American Pie’ has taken a savage dig at Adele over her postponed Las Vegas shows. Adele abruptly cancelled her Vegas residency shows Weekends with Adele in January, just weeks before the scheduled dates. The move left ticket-holders devastated, with many booking flights and hotels to stay in for the event.
MUSIC
The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
680K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy