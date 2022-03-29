5 Fast Facts About Millvina Dean, the Last 'Titanic' Survivor
Millvina Dean, the youngest passenger aboard the 'Titanic' on its maiden voyage, was only 9 weeks old when the ocean liner hit an iceberg and sank in...www.mentalfloss.com
Millvina Dean, the youngest passenger aboard the 'Titanic' on its maiden voyage, was only 9 weeks old when the ocean liner hit an iceberg and sank in...www.mentalfloss.com
Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.https://www.mentalfloss.com
Comments / 0