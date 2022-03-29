ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taxpayers to fund new Bills stadium

By ERIN DURKIN
 1 day ago

Apologies to the Pats fans among us: The Bills Mafia just got some pretty good news. The state of New York is gearing up to spend a record amount of public money in exchange for a new $1.4 billion Buffalo Bills stadium that would keep the team in Buffalo for another...

POLITICO

Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, is expected to appear before the Jan. 6 panel this week.

He's rarely been mentioned as a key player in the runup to the insurrection, but was one of the former president's closest aides. Big request: Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former White House adviser, is expected to appear for voluntary testimony before the Jan. 6 select committee this week, according to a person familiar with the plan.
POTUS
BGR.com

You’re almost out of time to apply for $1,000 a month in stimulus money

A deadline is fast approaching for a program that will provide what amounts to $1,000 per month in stimulus checks for certain people in one of the most populous states in the country. The people in question are artists, and the program is called Creatives Rebuild New York. It’s an effort that’s actually one of the few sources of such funding right now. Since, of course, the federal government stopped sending out such payments.
POLITICS
POLITICO

A committeetie vote is a very real possibility for Ketanji Brown Jackson. And if that does occur, here's what would happen next.

Senate Dems would have to use a tool they've invoked *14 times* this Congress — albeit not on a nomination this big. What happened: The Senate Judiciary Committee could very well deadlock on Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court nomination when it votes on April 4 (after all, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the lone GOP senator on the panel to back her previously, uh, did not sound so inclined this week). But if that happens, Democrats have a well-trodden path to go down. Here's how it could play out:
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

The Florida GOP suddenly has a fight on its hands

Fast As You — Well, apparently having millions of dollars stashed in campaign bank accounts and an endorsement from former President Donald Trump aren't enough to clear a path for Senate President Wilton Simpson. Little Ways — In a move sure to churn tales of palace intrigue, U.S. Army...
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Michael Cohen says Jan. 6 committee witness will reveal three burner phones were purchased at a CVS

Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney to President Donald Trump, departs his Manhattan apartment for prison on May 06, 2019 in New York City. Cohen is due to report to a federal prison in Otisville, New York, where he will begin serving a three-year sentence for campaign finance violations, tax evasion and other crimes. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO

Another skirmish over Florida's election laws

Still pending — A federal judge is still trying to sort out what to make of last year’s contentious election law that placed restrictions on dropboxes and mail-in voting. And well, to keep things complicated, the Republican-controlled Legislature passed a new bill this month meant to alter the state’s voting laws even further.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Women still earning less than men in New York, report finds

New York may be one of the states with the smallest pay gap between men and women, but a gap still exists. A report today from the state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli found that median earnings for full-time working women in New York were 86 cents for every dollar earned by men in 2019 – an annual wage gap of $8,821.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POLITICO

New York beats New Jersey, for now

It’s New York 1, New Jersey 0 before the U.S. Supreme Court. New York sued to stop its neighbor from withdrawing from the Waterfront Commission, which polices the region’s ports. The justices gave New York a win yesterday, blocking New Jersey’s immediate plans to exit the commission.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KEYT

Biden budget seeks minimum tax on households worth $100m

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden intends to propose a minimum tax of 20% on households worth more than $100 million and cut projected budget deficits by more than $1 trillion over the next decade. That’s according to fact sheets released Saturday by the White House budget office. In his proposal expected Monday, the lower deficits reflect the economy’s resurgence as the United States emerges from the pandemic, as well as likely tax law changes would raise more than enough revenue to offset additional investments planned by the Biden administration. It’s a sign that the government’s balance sheet will improve after a historic burst of spending to combat the coronavirus.
U.S. POLITICS
Reason.com

Lowest-Income Taxpayers Are the Most Likely To Be Audited

IRS audits target the poor. Data from the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) at Syracuse University shows the IRS audited the lowest-income Americans—"wage earners with less than $25,000 in total gross receipts"—at five times the rate of everyone else during government fiscal year 2021. "A large increase in...
WASHINGTON, DC

